Bristol Progress Days parade registration open

Registration for the Bristol Progress Days parade is open, and businesses, organizations, elected officials, award winners and candidates are encouraged to register.

The parade, which is themed "May all Your Dreams Come True in 2022," will take place July 10, according to an email from parade co-chairs Wendy Farrell and Regina LaForge.

Groups interested in participating in the parade are not allowed to distribute political materials and spray water. All animals must have waste collectors, and all drivers must be licensed and maintain a safe driving distance from other groups. Candy tossing is recommended.

The deadline to register for the parade is June 24, and registration forms can be found at bristolprogressdays.com

