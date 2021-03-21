Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.

The changes are especially visible in Bristol, Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes — the three villages in the mid-section of the county.

New retail is opening, new subdivisions are forthcoming and the Salem Lakes Business Park continues to attract new tenants.

The following is a snapshot of projects recently completed or underway in each municipality:

Bristol

Bear Development is hoping to break ground this spring on Bristol Commons, a new single- and multi-family development that will increase senior housing options in the Village of Bristol.

The residential development planned south of Highway 50, where 130th Avenue ends, calls for seven single-family lots and 48 multi-family units in six buildings on 10 acres of a larger tract of land. Plans also call for a clubhouse.

SR Mills, CEO of Kenosha-based Bear Development, said the project will be “a little different than some of the other senior communities” they have developed, featuring at-grade, single-story ranch-style buildings with direct-access units.