Bristol School 8th-grader organizes school blood drive

In eighth grade, you aren't old enough to get a driver's license or vote in an election, but for Tyler Anderson, you're old enough to host a blood drive.

Anderson, along with the help of his friends on student council, will be hosting a blood drive at Bristol School, 20121 83rd St., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drive is full, according to the school's website, but a waitlist is linked to the school's announcements, which are located on the homepage of bristol.k12.wi.us. According to Anderson's mom, Laura, 45 people signed up to donate blood.

"I wanted to do something that would help my community and encourage my peers to give back to those in need, especially during this time of need," Anderson said. "I want to be a leader and this seemed like a great way to give to my community."

Anderson's idea to host a blood drive at Bristol School came after learning about the importance of blood donation at a school science expo.

"We had a science fair expo at our school, and the American Red Cross came," Anderson said. "They were talking about why it's needed and the different types of blood."

Anderson wanted to have a blood drive sooner, but pandemic restrictions prevented it from happening until recently.

In preparation for the blood drive, Anderson met with staff on an in-service day to tell them about the drive.

"I was pretty nervous and scared," Anderson said about presenting the drive to teachers and staff. "But I got it over with so I'm pretty happy."

The teachers and staff were just as excited, Laura Anderson said.

"The teachers all clapped for him and were super excited," she said. "And the Parent-Teacher Organization is throwing a pizza party for the class with the most donors."

Anderson's family and friends were just as supportive.

"My family helped me along with it and they all signed up," Anderson said. "And some of my friends from student council wanted to help me."

Laura Anderson said the process of organizing the drive was easy.

"The American Red Cross is laid out really well. It's a step by step process," she said. "Tyler was able to pull things off the website. He created a drive and then we just launch things through the school after that."

For more information on blood donation, visit Redcross.org.

"We've always volunteered as a family, so its pretty cool to see the next generation jumping ahead and starting to volunteer on their own and realizing they can do big things, even though they're young," Laura Anderson said.