 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brittany Nicole Schliepp

  • 0
Brittany Nicole Schliepp

Brittany Nicole Schliepp, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age or has a disability), neglecting a child (harm did not occur), and resisting or obstructing an officer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert