Brotherly banter shelved for week

1. All in the family

The calls are every Monday — except for this past one. With their teams set to face off Sunday at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur — Matt’s younger brother by seven years — opted to table their usual chat for the week.

And what do those conversations usually consist of?

“He critiques my play calling — ‘You should have done this more …’ It’s all constructive criticism,” Mike explained earlier in the week, after Matt had said he watches all the Jets’ games in order to help his brother as a first-time offensive play-caller in the NFL.

“He’s just trying to help, and I appreciate that. That’s what kind of stunk about (last) Monday, is we didn’t do that. I would like to know what I could have done much better in his opinion Sunday, and I probably would have countered with something.

“We didn’t get to do that, but we’ll definitely get to do that Monday and every week after that.’’

Replied Matt with a smile: “I’m not going to give him any pointers the week that we’re playing each other.”

Mike said he and his brother usually don’t talk about football on their calls, and Matt said they normally talk every day. Those Monday breakdowns are usually the only football talk.

Both LaFleurs were trying their best to downplay the significance of their teams facing each other — Matt said he was more focused on attacking the Jets defense, while Mike said it was more important to get young quarterback Zach Wilson and the rest of the Jets offense ready — but with their parents and a host of other family and friends set to attend, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t buying it.

Especially when you add in that Jets head coach Robert Saleh is Matt’s longtime friend and helped him break into the NFL back in 2008. (“He’s like a brother — but not this week,” Saleh said.)

“Look, he’s going against his brother and his best friend. This game, for sure, means more to him,” Rodgers said. “He does a good job of not bringing that in, but Matt operates at an anxiety level base level of about 7. So, honestly, you can’t really tell the difference between a week going against Rob and Mike compared to a week going against guys he doesn’t know as well.”

Matt acknowledged that he might not have handled the Packers’ 2019 regular-season matchup with the San Francisco 49ers — with Mike as the wide receivers coach, Saleh as the defensive coordinator and another friend, Kyle Shanahan, as the head coach — all that well. Since then, though, such friend-as-foe matchups have become more commonplace, so it shouldn’t adversely affect either brother’s play-calling or focus.

“I think by now we’re all used to it,” Saleh said. “We’ve had a lot of overlap. I think by now we’re a little numb to it. … You’re at the point where half the guys in the league you’ve crossed paths with at some point and so close to a lot of these guys. So with Matt, we’ve gone against each other for so many years, whether head coach or not, we’ve gotten the chance to compete.”

2. Upside down on turnovers

The calling card of the Matt LaFleur-Aaron Rodgers era of Packers football has been winning the turnover battle.

The Packers finished tied for third in turnover differential during LaFleur’s first season in 2019 (plus-12); seventh in 2020 (plus-7) and third last year (plus-13).

They were particularly good about protecting the ball, tied for the fewest giveaways last season (13), alone with the fewest giveaways in 2020 (11), and second in the NFL in 2019 (13).

This year? They’ve turned the ball over seven times while only forcing four measly turnovers themselves — including only one interception — leaving them at minus-3 for the year (28th).

Now, into Lambeau Field come the Jets, who have intercepted as many passes (seven) as the Packers have broken up through five games.

Asked why his unit hasn’t generated more takeaways, Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry replied, “I appreciate you calling them takeaways. Offenses turn the ball over. We take the ball away."

Not this year, they haven’t.

“I’m a firm believer that takeaways, they’re created. They don’t just happen,” Barry continued. “You have to physically go take the ball away. We call it ‘punch, hammer, rake’ when we’re trying to create a fumble, and when the ball’s in the air, I think interceptions a lot of times are created (as well).

“I firmly believe they’ll come. But an offense isn’t just going to turn the ball over. You have to create those. You have to physically take the ball. We’ve got to keep chopping wood and they’ll come.”

Perhaps Barry’s vow to play more aggressively and use his top-flight defensive backs in man-to-man coverage instead of zone will help. But on the other side of the ball, it’ll be up to quarterback Aaron Rodgers (three interceptions, two fumbles) to avoid the Jets’ opportunistic unit, which is tied for fifth in takeaways (nine) coming into the game.

“They’ve got guys who can get their hands on the ball and secure it. They have a lot of vision to the football (and) vision-to-the-football defenses are always going to have opportunities for tipped balls and reading quarterbacks’ eyes,” Rodgers explained. “So you’ve got to be good with your eye discipline, you’ve got to be able to look guys off, throw through windows, anticipate throws. When you’ve got that many guys with vision to the football, naturally, there’s going to be more opportunities for interceptions.”

3. Sticking by Amari

Rich Bisaccia didn’t see the need to jump Amari Rodgers following his fumble in last week’s loss to the New York Giants in London, and while the Packers special teams coordinator isn’t afraid to dole out some tough love when needed, Bisaccia insisted he’s not worried about Rodgers’ ball security.

That said, had the Packers not lost rookie wide receiver Christian Watson to a hamstring injury, it would have been interesting to see if Bisaccia would have had Rodgers and Watson share time on kickoff returns, as they did against the Giants.

“We’re not going to (expletive) can the guy,” Bisaccia said. “He works his rear end off and does a good job making decisions back there. He’s a clean catch guy right now and he’s a young player. So I’m real excited about the future, what he’s done and the way he practices. We’d like him to do a better job with ball security and hanging onto the ball — and he’s working on it.”

Running back Kylin Hill, who returned kickoffs last year, has started practicing but remains on the physically unable to perform list. So for now, Rodgers has time to reaffirm to Bisaccia that he can handle the punt and kickoff return gigs. But with more mistakes, the team’s patience figures to run out.

“I think he’s had one muff and now he had a fumble this past game. So, other than that, I think he’s done a good job,” Bisaccia said. “He’s made some good decisions. So we’re just going to keep working on ball security, keep working on making good decisions, keep getting the ball north and south and just see what happens as time goes on."

