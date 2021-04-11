Bruce and Janet Anderson 50th anniversary

Bruce and Janet Anderson of Kenosha marked their golden anniversary of 50 years of marriage on April 10. A celebration is planned after the pandemic has subsided.

Janet Hansen met Bruce Anderson through a friend. Bruce, in turn, introduced the friend to her future husband. “It certainly pays to have good friends,” Janet says.

Bruce and Janet were married on April 10, 1971, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Racine. Bruce is a lifelong resident of Kenosha and Janet has resided in Kenosha for the past 50 years.

They have four children: Dana (Joe) Berry of Union Grove; David (Dawn) Anderson of Tomahawk; Chris (Sandy) Anderson of Pleasant Prairie; and Todd (Jenny) An derson of Racine. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Bruce worked at Snap-on Tools, retiring in 2000, and at BA Tax Prep Service. Janet worked for Racine Unified and Kenosha Unified, retiring in 2005.

Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force, and took the Honor Flight in 1971. He is a golfer and bowler. Janet is in the church choir, hand bell choir, and is a gift shop volunteer at Foedtert Kenosha Hospital.

They have been members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church since 2001.

Their advice for a successful and lasting marriage: Enjoy each other’s company and have fun together; say “I love you” every day and always kiss goodnight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0