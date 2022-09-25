Bruce & Donna Schroeder of Kenosha to mark 50th wedding anniversary

Bruce and Donna Schroeder of Kenosha will mark their 50th wedding anniversary this week.

Bruce Schroeder met Donna Lane at the Kenosha Courthouse when Bruce worked as an Assistant District Attorney and Donna was a Deputy Clerk of Court. They were married on Sept. 30, 1972, at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have three children: Terry (Michelle) Schroeder of Kenosha; Mary (Tim) Dabbs, of Kenosha; and Katie (Kevin) Vitkus, of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren.

Bruce served as an Assistant District Attorney, before being appointed and later elected District Attorney.

He was appointed a Circuit Court Judge in 1983, a position he still holds today.

Donna retired in 2008 after working as the Business Manager at St. Joseph High for a number of years.

They are members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith, commitment, and a great sense of humor.