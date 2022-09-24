Buccaneers present a formidable challenge

Three things to watch in Sunday's showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa:

1. The last dance?

Tom Brady is 45 years old. Aaron Rodgers will turn 39 on Dec. 2 — and swears he won’t still be playing when he’s 45. That means Sunday’s game between Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers might be the last time the two future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks share the same field.

So try to enjoy it, even as both teams are still trying to find themselves at this point.

Despite the entirety of Rodgers’ 18-year NFL career overlapping with Brady’s 23 seasons, this marks only the fifth time the two have faced each other. Two of those previous meetings have come since Brady joined the Buccaneers, with Tampa Bay winning both the 2020 regular-season meeting at Raymond James Stadium and the 2020 NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field, denying Rodgers his second Super Bowl appearance.

Both quarterbacks, though, are working through early-season offensive issues, with missing or inexperienced receivers, juggled offensive lines and somewhat pedestrian quarterback play.

Rodgers enters the game having completed 41 of 59 passes (69.5%) for 429 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and seven sacks (94.5 rating). Brady through two games is 36 pf 61 (59.0%) for 402 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and three sacks (82.8 rating).

“They have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time leading them in Aaron,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” early in the week. “It’s always exciting to go up against the good teams, and we’ve got to rise to the challenge. It’s going to take better football on offense than what we’ve played. We’ve got to start playing the way that we’re capable, and I’ve got to start doing a better job.”

Asked why he won’t still be in the NFL at 45, Rodgers, whose lone win against Brady came in the 2014 regular season, replied, “I’ll be doing something else. I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.”

2. Feeling run down?

Take NFL rankings after two games for what they’re worth — which ain’t much. Still, the Packers are 27th in the 32-team league in rushing yards allowed per game (153) and 29th in yards allowed per carry (5.56).

The Packers had all kinds of problems with Chicago’s David Montgomery, and despite the Bears’ one-dimensional offense, they still gave up 180 total yards on the ground. Much of that came because of missed tackles, defensive coordinator Joe Barry believed.

“Bottom line, football is a contact tackle sport, and if you miss tackles you're going to give up runs,” Barry said matter-of-factly. “We did a lot of good things the other night against Chicago, but (tackling) was probably the one thing that I was most upset with when we came in after the game. We missed a total of nine tackles on two runs, and they gained 55 yards on 'em. So I think that's obviously something that's got to improve. We’ve got to do a lot better job with that.”

Barry wasn’t exactly surprised by the Packers’ tackling deficiencies, as they—and many NFL teams — opt not to tackle in practice during training camp and then don’t play their front-line starters in preseason games, meaning those defenders take the field without having tackled another player since the last time they played a game that counted in the standings. In the Packers’ case, that was their season-ending Jan. 22 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“A lot of guys hadn't tackled for eight months, and they've only had two live opportunities to do it,” Barry said. “I think it's the way football is right now. There's so few opportunities to tackle live. You can practice a lot of things. You can practice throwing, catching, hitting the sled, getting off blocks, but the really, the only way to practice full-speed live tackling is to do it.”

Bruising back Leonard Fournette (45 carries for 192 yards, 4.3-yard average) will challenge them again this week.

“He’s a big back who can hurt you in a lot of ways, man,” Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “He makes a lot of big plays. And we have to make sure we contain him and don’t let him have a day, either.”

3. Setting the standard

The Buccaneers top-ranked defense is what the Packers strive to be. They’ve given up a league-low 13 points, they’ve sacked opposing quarterbacks an NFL-best 10 times and they’re tied for the league lead in takeaways with six.

“Yeah, their defense is fantastic,” Rodgers said. “They’ve got two great guys inside, they’ve got a great front, really solid great back end, and a great guy calling it. (That’s a) recipe for a lot of potential of stopping people consistently. They’ve been doing that this season.”

As Rodgers mentioned, the Buccaneers have two outstanding inside linebackers in Lavonte David and Devin White, who are what the Packers hope De’Vondre Campbell and rookie first-round pick Quay Walker will eventually become.

“I think those two guys are as good as it gets,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of David and White. “They’re both very physical, they’re both very fast, they’re really instinctive. You’ve got two alphas right there.”

But like the Packers, the Bucs boast talent at every level of their defense. And on top of that, head coach Todd Bowles, promoted from defensive coordinator after Bruce Arians’ abrupt offseason retirement, is one of the NFL’s most well-respected defensive minds and seemingly has had the Packers’ number, having gotten the better of them in both of those 2020 meetings.

“It’s very similar to the defense we faced in the 2020 season,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Very aggressive. No holes from their front to their linebackers to their secondary. Really good personnel. Good and aggressive scheme. They test your rules. They test you physically. It’ll be a fun matchup for us.”

Added LaFleur: “The thing that definitely jumps out on tape — and you can tell it’s backed up by the numbers — is just how destructive they are. I mean, they’ve got 10 sacks after two games and six turnovers they’ve created. So it’s a very destructive defense if you let ‘em be. So I do think that there’s going to be some plays out there that are going to be ugly, quite frankly. There’s going to be 1-, 2-, 3-yard plays and you do have to be patient and try and take what they give you because if you put yourself in bad situations, second-and-long, third-and-long, it's going to be a tough day.”

Notes

• Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next four games.

The Packers (1-1) announced the move Saturday, one day before they play at Tampa Bay (2-0). They already had ruled Watkins out for the Buccaneers game on Friday’s injury report due to a hamstring issue.

Watkins has six catches for a team-high 111 yards through the first two games of the season. He caught three passes for 93 yards Sunday night in a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

• Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field.

Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed “appropriate corrective action” to the officer involved as it completed an internal review of the July 23 incident.

Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during a soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer allowed Dillon to jump into the stands.

Davis said in a statement that he had “sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken.” Davis said the department doesn’t provide additional details on personnel matters “out of respect for the employee’s due process rights.”