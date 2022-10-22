Buckeyes roll behind Stroud

C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes, Ohio State's defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers and the second-ranked Buckeyes pulled away for a 54-10 rout of the Hawkeyes on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Tanner McCallister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.

Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for second-half touchdowns.

Noah Ruggles contributed four field goals after kicking just two in the previous six games.

The game wasn't pretty early for the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who struggled to finish drives against Iowa's top-10 defense before Stroud and Co. caught fire late.

“When you play a top-10 defense, it's not going to be fireworks every series,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

“I think the story is about the defense and how well they played,” he said.

• Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference home game in 2017 against Maryland. It was the longest home conference game losing streak in Big Ten history.

Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) opened the game with a 93-yard touchdown return on the kickoff as Jaylin Lucas went untouched to put the Hoosiers up 7-0.

The fast-paced Indiana offense moved right down the field on its first drive of the game. Quarterback Connor Bazelak capped off the 11-play, 91-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to give Indiana the 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

He was 23 of 41 for 210 yards and a late interception.

Rutgers responded with a 11-play, 86-yard drive. Vedral’s pitch and catch to Sean Ryan cut the Indiana lead to 14-7 with 9:53 left in the first half. The transfer from West Virginia had three catches on the drive after just nine on the season.

Rutgers offense was operating under Nunzio Campanile, who is serving as interim offensive coordinator after Sean Gleeason was fired following Rutgers’ loss to Nebraska. With the change and the bye week, the offense responded despite being put in an early hole.

Soccer

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final.

The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday.

Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four.

The U.S. will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023. The match against the Netherlands will be at Wellington on July 27. The U.S. beat the Dutch 2-0 in the 2019 final in France.

Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain.

The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.

The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game.