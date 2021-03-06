 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Building beds to help the community
View Comments

Building beds to help the community

Volunteers with the Jockey Being Family Foundation, the charitable arm of Jockey International, gathered at a Kenosha residence Friday afternoon to build beds as part of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace program, that in the past three years has given away 600 beds to families in need. Shown above, among the crew on hand to unload the materials and build the beds inside the residence on Friday were: (from left) Janell Ream, Tim McCue, Riley Dougherty and Maelyn Jantz. In the inset photo, Gisela Sosa-Jantz and her daughter, Maelyn, help carry wood to the apartment prior to the building phase.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert