Volunteers with the Jockey Being Family Foundation, the charitable arm of Jockey International, gathered at a Kenosha residence Friday afternoon to build beds as part of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace program, that in the past three years has given away 600 beds to families in need. Shown above, among the crew on hand to unload the materials and build the beds inside the residence on Friday were: (from left) Janell Ream, Tim McCue, Riley Dougherty and Maelyn Jantz. In the inset photo, Gisela Sosa-Jantz and her daughter, Maelyn, help carry wood to the apartment prior to the building phase.
Building beds to help the community
