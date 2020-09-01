Burlington Area School District reports three COVID-19 cases; 85 people in quarantine

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has reported three COVID-19 cases within the district.
One case was reported in Karcher Middle School last Thursday; another case was reported in the grades 9-12 section of Burlington High School on Friday; and the most recent case was reported in the fifth grade in the Karcher Middle School building Sunday.
These three cases have caused approximately 85 people to quarantine due to close contact. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.
The news broke about two weeks after Burlington Area School District started its year on Aug. 17. Many western Racine County schools start in person on Tuesday; Racine Unified starts virtually on Tuesday.
All BASD families received a phone message Saturday to inform them that fifth-graders located in Karcher School will shift to virtual learning. An email was sent as well.
The fifth-grade students at Karcher Middle will not be in school Monday. Fifth-grade students will shift to virtual learning Tuesday, Sept. 1. This shift is being made out of an abundance of caution, district officials said, and fifth-grade staff members are unavailable to teach in person due to quarantine.
This does not mean the entire fifth-grade is under quarantine. This is the consequence of one positive case of the coronavirus, the district said.
BASD is in close contact with the Central Racine County Health Department. The district follows the guidelines RCHD has provided, Julie Thomas, communications coordinator for BASD, said in a statement to The Journal Times.
COVID-19 positive individuals isolate for 10 days, plus 24 hours more after they no longer have symptoms. Individuals who came in close contact are to quarantine for 14 days. The individuals and all who came in close contact are notified and provided with instructions.
The COVID-19-positive staff member contacted the district directly, which allowed it to take swift action to shift to virtual learning.
“Shifting to virtual learning allows for continuity in instruction due to the logistics of having several teachers and students in quarantine,” Thomas said.
The Central Racine County Health Department will assist with contact tracing and reaching out to the close contacts.
“With the number of cases in our community, we’ve recognized that contracting COVID was probable. That is why we have implemented the hybrid model to create distance, require face masks, encourage sanitation/hand washing and have updated the health procedures for absences,” Thomas said.
