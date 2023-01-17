Burroughs to quickly add familiarity, size for Fickell and UW

Phil Longo said the Badgers desired more wide receivers. He sure got his wish last week.

Longo, the new University of Wisconsin football offensive coordinator, discussed the various positions on his side of the ball from a recruiting standpoint as national signing day for the 2023 class looms Feb. 1. He briefly summarized each position, which included the key skill group.

"I think we want more numbers in the receiver room so we don't wear out eight guys," Longo said Jan. 5. "We'd rather carry 11 or 12 so we can keep them fresh as the season goes on."

UW saw eight transfers declare to come to Madison in a six-day span between Jan. 8-13. Four of those will replenish a wide receiver room already returning three of its top performers from the 2022 season.

The second receiver transfer of that week came from Quincy Burroughs, a familiar face to UW coach Luke Fickell and some of the staff he brought over from Cincinnati.

Here are five things to know about Burroughs, his brief time in Madison recently, and more.

Ray of sunshine

Burroughs played for William M. Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and he recorded 32 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns during his senior season, according to Cincinnati’s profile. All four recruiting services — Rivals, 247Sports, On3 and ESPN — designated him as a three-star recruit for the 2022 class.

Burroughs eventually signed with Cincinnati, but he did not catch a pass during his first season with the Bearcats.

Madison 'definitely something different'

Burroughs tweeted Jan. 5 that he had entered the transfer portal, and he quickly took an official visit to UW that weekend.

“I want to say it was different scenery,” Burroughs said. “Of course, me being from Florida, I think it was just definitely something different than Cincinnati. It was kind of something that I was expecting.

“It was a very nice place. I want to say the facilities were very nice. … The stadium was amazing. And just the hospitality was amazing as well.”

Tight end Cam Large hosted Burroughs on his official visit, and the offensive meeting with Longo stood out the most to the wide receiver.

“Kind of meeting with coach Longo and kind of him discussing his philosophy and his vision for where he wants the offense to go,” Burroughs said. “I think that was the most interesting and eye-opening experience of the whole visit, apart from just seeing Wisconsin.

“But I think just listening to him and his plans for the future was crazy.”

That vision for the Air Raid offense and how the Badgers could utilize their wide receivers includes a fast-paced, spread scheme according to Burroughs.

“Just get your best players the ball and allow them to make plays,” the wide receiver said. “He said we’re just going to throw the ball a lot.

“Of course, we’ll still run the ball, but he did say you need a ton of guys that can play and make plays. Not only catch the ball, but make plays after the catch, so he said I'm a big-timer as well.”

Why Wisconsin?

UW welcomed several players on official visits the weekend of Jan. 6-8, which included the four wide receiver transfers who committed last week. Burroughs was joined by fellow former Cincinnati teammate Will Pauling, along with former four-star recruit CJ Williams (Southern Cal). Oklahoma State transfer Bryson Green was set to take an official visit on Jan. 8.

Burroughs believes having Mike Brown, UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach, played a big role in his decision. Burroughs committed Jan. 11.

“I think the biggest thing was not only the tradition that Wisconsin has of being able to get guys here that’ll be playing at a high level and getting them to the league, but just the trust and the relationship I have with coaches, understanding that they’re trying to bring Wisconsin back to its peak,” Burroughs said. “And the tradition and the history that Wisconsin always had for being a big-time football program and competing for championships. So I think that's a big reason why, and just ready to compete for Big Ten championships and win a national championship.”

How he could be used

Lee Newspapers currently projects 13 scholarship wide receivers on UW’s roster heading into spring practices, and that includes the quartet of transfers plus signee Trech Kekahuna. Burroughs, listed at 6 foot 2 and 202 pounds by Cincinnati, possesses intriguing length at that position.

“So I’ll probably (be) playing outside receiver and kind of just work from there, depending on how things go,” Burroughs said. “I'm not sure if I'll be moved around, but I know as of now, that's the plan is for me to play outside.”

Cincy connections

Fickell brought in some Cincinnati flavor into the UW program, whether with on-field coaches or the revamped recruiting staff. The Bearcats-to-Badgers transformation also holds true with four of his former players.

Burroughs and Pauling, along with offensive linemen Joe Huber and Jake Renfro, will make their way to UW. Having that type of familiarity in relationships and trust already built is a good thing, according to Burroughs.

“But I think it’s another thing just to bring to a new program you’re coming to, show yourself again and be able to prove not only to the fans that they can trust you, but as well to the new coaching staff and some of the coaches that may not have been at the previous school with you, and you can definitely play.

“I think that's the biggest thing. Just trust. That's the biggest thing to me, honestly.”