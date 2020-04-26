Buses temporarily replacing Amtrak Hiawatha trains between Milwaukee and Chicago

STURTEVANT — In response to lower ridership demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amtrak, in partnership with the Wisconsin and Illinois state transportation departments, is temporarily substituting daily Amtrak Thruway Buses for Amtrak Hiawatha Service trains between Milwaukee and Chicago.
As of Friday, Bus 3332 has been operating in place of Hiawatha Service Trains 330 and 332. The bus leaves the Downtown Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 7:55 a.m. and arrives at Chicago Union Station at 9:54 a.m. Also as of Friday, Bus 3339 is operating in place of Hiawatha Service Train 339, originating in Chicago at 5 p.m. and arriving at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 6:59 p.m.
These buses will serve all Amtrak stations on the Hiawatha Service corridor except Glenview, Ill. The Amtrak Empire Builder train will continue to also temporarily provide daily service at all Hiawatha stations. Full schedules can be found online at Amtrak.com.
Reservations required
Reservations will be required in order to maintain social distancing for seating on Buses 3332 and 3339. Amtrak customers traveling with current monthly and 10-ride tickets are welcome without reservations.
Customers are strongly encouraged now to wear masks while using all Amtrak services. The bus operator will wear a facial covering while interacting with customers and the buses will be thoroughly cleaned between trips. More information about safe essential travel is at Amtrak.com.
The Thruway Bus service substitution will be in effect through Monday, May 25. Hiawatha train service is expected to resume on Tuesday, May 26. These ADA-accessible motor coaches offer passengers many of the same features as our trains including Wi-Fi service, reclining seats, ample legroom, tables, cupholders and lavatories.
