Buses temporarily replacing Amtrak Hiawatha trains between Milwaukee and Chicago

STURTEVANT — In response to lower ridership demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amtrak, in partnership with the Wisconsin and Illinois state transportation departments, is temporarily substituting daily Amtrak Thruway Buses for Amtrak Hiawatha Service trains between Milwaukee and Chicago.

As of Friday, Bus 3332 has been operating in place of Hiawatha Service Trains 330 and 332. The bus leaves the Downtown Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 7:55 a.m. and arrives at Chicago Union Station at 9:54 a.m. Also as of Friday, Bus 3339 is operating in place of Hiawatha Service Train 339, originating in Chicago at 5 p.m. and arriving at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 6:59 p.m.

These buses will serve all Amtrak stations on the Hiawatha Service corridor except Glenview, Ill. The Amtrak Empire Builder train will continue to also temporarily provide daily service at all Hiawatha stations. Full schedules can be found online at Amtrak.com.

Reservations required

Reservations will be required in order to maintain social distancing for seating on Buses 3332 and 3339. Amtrak customers traveling with current monthly and 10-ride tickets are welcome without reservations.