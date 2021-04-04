Business Brief: Shelly Floreani joins Bank Five Nine

Shelly Floreani of Paddock Lake has joined Bank Five Nine as a mortgage lender.

She has been in the financial services industry for more than five years with the last four dedicated to mortgage lending.

She believes it is important to educate her customers and provide them with the tools necessary to make sound financial decisions.

“There is nothing better than seeing the smile on a buyer’s face when they are handed the keys to their new home. Being able to offer exceptional service at such an important time in someone’s life is so important to me and I truly value the opportunity,” Floreani said.

Serving Wisconsin and Illinois, Floreani resides in Paddock Lake with her husband and two children. She is an affiliate member of the Southshore Realtors Association and in her spare time she enjoys camping, hiking and boating with her family.

