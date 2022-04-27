Blue House Books to host six authors during Saturday's Indie Bookstore Day celebration

Blue House Books will hold an event featuring area writers and local food vendor, Hydn Cheese, at Friendship Park, 5834 Sixth Ave., to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day. The event will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30.

Starting as as a pop-up bookstore five years ago, owner Samantha Jacquest expanded into a “micro bookstore” at the Kenosha Creative Space before moving into a storefront location at 5915 Sixth Ave. A.

Jacquest said this year would be the third time she has celebrated Independent Bookstore Day. Jacquest explained that the event helps showcase why bookstores like Blue House Books are important to local communities.

“This year we’re really excited,” Jacquest said. “Indie Bookstore Day is a day to celebrate what makes your local bookstore special. We’re not Amazon or Barnes and Noble, and we’re proud of that.”

The event begins at 11 a.m. at Friendship Park, and will feature six area authors reading excerpts from their books, taking questions and signing autographs until 3 p.m. Food offerings by Hydn Cheese will start at noon and continue until 3 p.m.

“These are really great quality writers,” Jacquest said.

Throughout the day, Blue House Books will be open to shoppers, offering a free gift with purchase and goodie bags for kids, while supplies last. Every customer enrolled in the store's loyalty program will be entered into a raffle to receive store credit.

Jacquest said independent bookstores give people more than just a place to buy books, offering a “cozy environment” and a community space for like-minded residents.

“People just love spending time here,” Jacquest said. “It’s not just about selling books.”

Currently, six authors are confirmed for the event. Hannah Morrissey, Larry Watson, LaTia N.S. Russell, Lindsay Currie, Aliyah Jackson and Juneau Black, the pen name of author duo Jocelyn Cole and Sharon Nagel.

Hannah Morrissey is a Racine-based author releasing her second novel, “The Widowmaker,” later this year. The mystery suspense is the follow up to her debut novel, “Hello Transcriber,” which released last year.

Kenosha-based Larry Watson has written several novels, including “Let Him Go,” which was made into a film starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane in 2020.

LaTia N.S. Russell and her family founded the Pleasant Prairie-based Ties That Bind Publishing LLC. Russell will be feature one of their latest children’s book, “Bravo the Brave Butterfly,” written by the publishing family

Lindsay Currie is a Chicago-based author who writes spooky adventure stories for middle grade readers. Her latest novel, “The Girl in White,” which will be released in September, will be available for preorder at Blue House Books.

Aliyah Jackson is a Kenosha poet who released her first poetry book in the midst of the pandemic, “Planting Gardens on the Moon.” Jackson has held several author signings around town since the book’s release.

Juneau Black is the pen name of author duo Jocelyn Cole and Sharon Nagel, creators of the Shady Hollow series. Cole, a Milwaukee native now living Philadelphia and Nagel, a long-time resident of Milwaukee, will be releasing the third book in their series, “Mirror Lake,” on April 26.

More information on the authors and their work is available on the Blue House Bookstore website, at blue-house-books.com.

