Coming back: Downtown Kenosha merchants greet customers

A bright sunny Friday greeted downtown Kenosha merchants who came out of hibernation to re-open their doors for business after weeks of suffering through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the merchants said they believed customers still didn’t know what to expect or they were being cautious. Some customers said they were confused and had not heard of the latest announcement that lifted restrictions on businesses in Kenosha County.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” said Jennifer Wagner, owner of Duck Duck Goose, a children’s clothing and educational games store at 5011 Sixth Ave. She had a sign that read: “Mask required.”

Though she has been closed since Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order that took effect March 25, she had been preparing for the day that she could open again. She said she expanded the inventory and eliminated some donated items. For a period, Wagner did offer items for curbside pick-up and for delivery.

Mark Wister, owner of The House of Nutrition, 5824 Sixth Ave., said he went along with the request to not open during the order, but now, “We want everyone to be open.”

He said his regular customers were wearing their masks.