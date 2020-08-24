DKI and community band to repair damage and protect downtown business owners

Broken glass, burned-out store fronts and fear of another attack brought the downtown Kenosha community together Monday morning to help business owners recover from the aftermath of a night of looting and vandalism.
Downtown Kenosha Inc., and the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District spearheaded an effort to help owners clean up and board up their store fronts in anticipation of another night of rioting.
The cleanup effort brought a few hundred community members together to donate food, drinking water, snacks brooms, buckets, sponges and other materials.
It also brought people from out-of-town organizations. Michelle Williamson, executive director of the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau, led a group that donated cases of water and other supplies in support of the cleanup.
Alexandria Binanti, executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., said they spent $12,000 to purchase plywood and other supplies. She said $8,000 came from donations from community and business owners.
Some donations have come from business owners who do not have downtown operations.
Downtown Kenosha Inc. has launched a DKI Business Recovery Gofundme fundraiser to raise $10,000 to help downtown business owners who suffered a loss from the Sunday night rioting, looting and vandalizing. Many of the businesses are still trying to recover from COVID-19. The address is: gofundme.com/f/dki-business-recovery-fundraiser.
Alex Kudrna, chairman of the KLBID, described the cleanup effort as an example of how downtown Kenosha was made up of a close-knit group that would get together to help each other.
They operated the cleanup effort in front of the Opheum Theatre building, 5819 Sixth Ave. where they had tables full of water, snacks and other items.
Much of the cleanup was conducted by community volunteers and local contractors who donated plywood and other construction supplies.
The sidewalks along Sixth and Seventh avenues were filled with people sawing and nailing up plywood.
“We want to help the people here,” said Allison Wilton, a Kenosha teacher who had come downtown with her husband and son to pitch in.
Some businesses, especially those on the western said of Sixth Ave., had broken windows..
Others that did not suffer any store front damage but were boarding up to prevent any future damage. Some said they had heard that there would be another attack Monday night.
Greg York, owner of the Rustic Road Brewery, said his building did not suffer any damage, but was boarding up and preparing meals for those who were working up and down the sidewalk.
“We’re closing for today we are feeding the people who are working,” he said.
John Thelen, owner of Gottfredsen & Nicoll Jewelers, said his store had been closed for some internal remodeling. One of his windows was broken, but some memorabilia items in it were untouched. He estimated it would cost about $7,000 to $10,000 to replace the broken window.
Something Different, a sports memorabilia store at 5716 Sixth Ave., suffered some window breakage and fire damage and was looted.
Some store owners said they thought the looting and vandalism may have been done by outsiders who did not live in Kenosha.
Scott Gundy, broker owner of Realty Pro, a Kenosha-based real estate firm, donated plywood and had a contingent of workers who helped to board up store fronts.
“We bought plywood from Lowes and when we run out, will go back to get some more,” Gundy said.
As the plywood went DKI and LBID member put up Black Lives Matter and signs that read: “This is a family owned business Please Protect the People in our Community.”
“We appreciate the need for people to protect,” said Binanti, but we want to make a point that we support our downtown.
“First we have COVID-19 and now this. This has not been a good year,’ said Brett Bjorn, owner of Mike Bjorn’s, a men’s clothing store.
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
