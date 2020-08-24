DKI and community band to repair damage and protect downtown business owners

Alex Kudrna, chairman of the KLBID, described the cleanup effort as an example of how downtown Kenosha was made up of a close-knit group that would get together to help each other.

They operated the cleanup effort in front of the Opheum Theatre building, 5819 Sixth Ave. where they had tables full of water, snacks and other items.

Much of the cleanup was conducted by community volunteers and local contractors who donated plywood and other construction supplies.

The sidewalks along Sixth and Seventh avenues were filled with people sawing and nailing up plywood.

“We want to help the people here,” said Allison Wilton, a Kenosha teacher who had come downtown with her husband and son to pitch in.

Some businesses, especially those on the western said of Sixth Ave., had broken windows..

Others that did not suffer any store front damage but were boarding up to prevent any future damage. Some said they had heard that there would be another attack Monday night.

Greg York, owner of the Rustic Road Brewery, said his building did not suffer any damage, but was boarding up and preparing meals for those who were working up and down the sidewalk.