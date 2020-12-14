Former Bragados Restaurant & Banquet Hall getting a facelift after years of vacancy

The former Bragados Restaurant and Banquet Hall, a colorful 75th Street edifice that has been vacant for several years, is getting a facelift in preparation for sale or lease.
Work on the property at 4820 75th St. began a month ago and is nearing completion. Improvements are being made to the roof and to the exterior. Crews are changing the façade to present a 21st-century look. The general contractor is Excel Builders of Union Grove.
Kenosha Community Development Coordinator Brian Wilkie said the owner wanted to modernize the building to appeal to a prospective buyer or tenant. The building owner, Rap Properties LLC of Brookfield, did not return calls for further comment.
The hall is on a plot adjacent to the former Blockbuster Video store at 4728 75th St., another long-vacant property. It is just west of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks along a busy thoroughfare that includes the Piggly Wiggly and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets.
Support Local Journalism
Loopnet.com, a real estate listing service, reports the one-story building was constructed in 1998 and is listed for $595,000. The 7,642-square-foot building is on 1.69 acres and has 81 parking spaces. It is zoned as B2 – community business.
B&L Office Furniture owner Scott Carpenter said he considered purchasing the building after his 60th Street location was destroyed during the civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 24. Though it was a larger space than he needed, it offered more room for future expansion.
Instead, B&L Office Furniture has since relocated to a 7,000 square-foot facility at 7600 75th St.
