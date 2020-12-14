 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Bragados Restaurant & Banquet Hall getting a facelift after years of vacancy
View Comments
top story
Building renovation underway

Former Bragados Restaurant & Banquet Hall getting a facelift after years of vacancy

{{featured_button_text}}

The former Bragados Restaurant and Banquet Hall, a colorful 75th Street edifice that has been vacant for several years, is getting a facelift in preparation for sale or lease.

Work on the property at 4820 75th St. began a month ago and is nearing completion. Improvements are being made to the roof and to the exterior. Crews are changing the façade to present a 21st-century look. The general contractor is Excel Builders of Union Grove.

Kenosha Community Development Coordinator Brian Wilkie said the owner wanted to modernize the building to appeal to a prospective buyer or tenant. The building owner, Rap Properties LLC of Brookfield, did not return calls for further comment.

The hall is on a plot adjacent to the former Blockbuster Video store at 4728 75th St., another long-vacant property. It is just west of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks along a busy thoroughfare that includes the Piggly Wiggly and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Loopnet.com, a real estate listing service, reports the one-story building was constructed in 1998 and is listed for $595,000. The 7,642-square-foot building is on 1.69 acres and has 81 parking spaces. It is zoned as B2 – community business.

B&L Office Furniture owner Scott Carpenter said he considered purchasing the building after his 60th Street location was destroyed during the civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 24. Though it was a larger space than he needed, it offered more room for future expansion.

Instead, B&L Office Furniture has since relocated to a 7,000 square-foot facility at 7600 75th St.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Federal Reserve Outlook 2021: Managing The Covid Unwind

The year 2020 will surely go down in history as an annus horribilis of note. But with luck and plenty of Federal Reserve liquidity, 2021 may see better days, if not higher interest rates. What a difference a year makes. This time last year, the Fed was cutting rates for the third time in a […]

How Emergency Medical Transportation In Travel Insurance Works
Business

How Emergency Medical Transportation In Travel Insurance Works

Travel insurance should be one of the first things you put on your vacation to-do list. But not all travel insurance policies are created equal. Most policies offer reimbursement for travel cancellation, trip delay, lost luggage, travel medical expenses and emergency transport services, but coverage depends on the scope of the policy. One coverage to […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert