Kenosha Subaru expands to meet COVID-19 demand

Four years after its relocation from Racine, Kenosha Subaru is undergoing a $1.8 million expansion that is fueled by record sales and service driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our business has tripled, we needed more space,” said general manager Michael Bihun. “We’re getting business from Illinois and Wisconsin. We had a record month in June. We sold 209 cars. We sold 196 cars in July and May was a good month too. We sold 193.”

Prior to this year, the dealership at 7900 120th Ave. saw average monthly sales of 100 new and used cars.

The service and parts departments were open as essential businesses during the pandemic. “We saw a 22% increase there,” Bihun said. He attributed some of the increase to repeat business in those departments.

The Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association has attributed some of business increase members experienced to incentives offer by manufacturers that had been closed early on during the pandemic. Loan rates also were more favorable for buyers.

Favorable lending rates, according to Lending Tree LLC, helped to spike loan interest after the shutdown.

