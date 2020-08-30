Kimberly Warner, an authentic downtown Kenosha serial entrepreneur

The mission to assist women, she noted, is driven by her "Mama Bear" spirit. "I like to promote women business owners," she said. "I seek out products and businesses that are operated by women."

Warner honed her business acumen 10 years ago as a senior vice president with the Leading Home Living, a direct sales company. She said her success in direct sales allowed her to fund and open Authentique, which she says fulfills what she calls her "love language of gift giving."

Giving back and helping others is another family trait. She continues to train and inspire more than 20,000 consultants across the country.

Just as Authentique was gaining recognition, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It closed in mid-March and did not re-open until mid-May. However, Warner was not about to stop her business altogether. During the shutdown, she launched monthly promotions.