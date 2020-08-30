Kimberly Warner, an authentic downtown Kenosha serial entrepreneur

Kimberly Warner was born to be in business. Her great-great grandmother was a business owner, her great-grandmother owned a business and both parents were entrepreneurs.
"I come from a long line of business owners. It's in my blood," said Warner, the owner of downtown Kenosha's Authentique. "I wanted to do something for myself."
Warner, who has a master's degree in organizational communications, had envisioned herself operating a specialty gift shop, one that would offer one-of-a-kind merchandise. Though she did not know how it would happen, the dedicated go-getter from Green Bay knew it would happen eventually.
She has exceeded her dream. She now owns two businesses, including the Repour'd Candle Factory, 5521 18th St., a company which she purchased and rebranded a year ago. Repour'd converts empty beer, wine, alcohol and other bottles to hold candles.
She plans to start another business, Minx Beauty Lounge, early next year.
Authentique, established three years ago, is a boutique gift store in the former Kenosha National Bank building, 625 57th St. It offers one-of-a-kind merchandise - 90% of which is produced by women artisans and business owners. It sells blankets, towels, pillows and jewelry, as well as champagne and hard-to-find brands of vodka, tequila and whiskey. She also has a line of cloth facemasks imprinted with the Kenosha map.
The mission to assist women, she noted, is driven by her "Mama Bear" spirit. "I like to promote women business owners," she said. "I seek out products and businesses that are operated by women."
Warner honed her business acumen 10 years ago as a senior vice president with the Leading Home Living, a direct sales company. She said her success in direct sales allowed her to fund and open Authentique, which she says fulfills what she calls her "love language of gift giving."
Giving back and helping others is another family trait. She continues to train and inspire more than 20,000 consultants across the country.
Just as Authentique was gaining recognition, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It closed in mid-March and did not re-open until mid-May. However, Warner was not about to stop her business altogether. During the shutdown, she launched monthly promotions.
She turned to social media to promote products and services. Warner and her staff dreamed up promotions to keep the business viable. They had to generate revenue to pay the rent and other expenses. They made deliveries and began curbside sales. The first promotion, the Covid Survival Kit, included high-end hand soap, dish detergent, lotion, chocolate, candles and a bottle of champagne. It sold for $127.
"We sold 30 in 24 hours," she said.
Another promotion featured perfume. Then, she had a gift card campaign whereby customers who spent $50 received a small gift. Those who spent $100 received a $25 gift card.
Warner expanded store hours from the usual five days to six days. Usually closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, she opened Mondays to serve customers by appointment. "It was for people who were extra cautious. It offered a comfort level,” she said. "Tuesday through the rest of the week was business as usual."
Thinking outside the box, she said, helped her to win a Downtown Kenosha Inc. Small Business Recovery Fund grant. Additionally, she was awarded a forgivable Paycheck Protection Fund loan.
Warner credits her current success to her staff of nine and creativity.
