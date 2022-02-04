 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adams Outdoor Advertising names local nonprofit collaborate partners for 2022

Kenosha Symphony Board members Heather Kamikawa, left, and Julia Nowicki talk about the symphony's new partnership with the Mahone Fund.

For the past six years, Adams Outdoor Advertising has run the Adams Collaborate Public Service Advertising Program for local nonprofits. The program offers support to our community by partnering with local nonprofit organizations, creating an outdoor advertising campaign free of charge.

Each year, AOA of Wisconsin donates more than $1  million in billboard space to local nonprofit organizations that are selected through an application process. These high-value, year-long campaigns, designed by Adams’ Ad Lab experts, provide branding and awareness in the greater Madison, Kenosha and Racine areas, helping collaborate partners achieve their goals.

AOA has announces the following local collaborate partners for 2022:

The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, whose mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.

The Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, the mission of which is to reduce the impact of substance use disorders in our community by providing education, prevention, intervention and referral services.

Kenosha Symphony Board members Heather Kamikawa, left, and Julia Nowicki talk about the symphony's new partnership with the Mahone Fund.

