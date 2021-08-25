Anniversary announcement: Snap-on announces plans for major building addition

On the day of its 100th birthday celebration, it was Snap-on Inc. that gave the Kenosha community a gift.
CEO and Chairman Nick Pinchuk ended his presentation to a packed house Wednesday afternoon at the company’s Kenosha headquarters, 2801 80th St., with the announcement of a new facility right where the stage stood for the celebration that included current employees, their families, retirees and many special guests.
The expansion plans call for a new 90,000-square-foot building and what is approaching a $10 million investment, according to a company statement. Work at the site is planned to begin once the parking lot to the east is cleared. It is expected to be concluded by the summer of 2022.
Pinchuk, who highlighted the event that included a video tribute to the company from its past 100 years, along with comments from past and current employees, told those in attendance that even though Snap-on is strong now, it’s only going to get even better.
“Snap-on people today are what they have always been, enlisted in a cause that is greater than themselves,” he said. “It’s a special place to be. This company is only going to get better because there’s so many capabilities. Today, we celebrate who we are.”
While last year officially was the 100th — with a celebration delayed because of the pandemic — there will be many more birthdays in the future, Pinchuk promised.
“We’re going to be here for another 90 years,” he said.
Welcome news
News of the expansion was welcomed by Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, who both in attendance.
Earlier in the day, Kreuser declared Aug. 25 as “Snap-on Incorporated Day,” to honor the company. The iconic company began in Milwaukee in 1920 and moved its main operations to Kenosha 10 years later.
“Every day, great things happen in Kenosha County, and the best thing happening in Kenosha County today is the 100th anniversary of Snap-on and their additional facility here in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Kreuser said.
The new facility is anticipated to bring more jobs to the city, Kreuser said. There currently are about 700 employees who work at the Kenosha location, one of 13 the company operations it has across the United States.
“We’re going to have more people working here from Kenosha, more jobs for Kenosha, making the legacy and the history of Kenosha very bright looking backwards, but also the future going forward with all these great technological breakthroughs Snap-on continues to make,” he said.
Antaramian was equally excited to hear the company soon will be expanding.
“This is wonderful,” he said. “It’s a 100-year anniversary. The people have been working very hard to make sure this project moves forward. We’re thrilled to have Snap-on as a partner in the community. They’ve just been a wonderful corporate citizen.
“Snap-on is showing a commitment to the community. That by itself is a huge advantage for the community. They have just been such a wonderful corporate citizen. We’re very pleased to see this project moving forward.”
Strong community partner
Both Kreuser and Antaramian agreed that Pinchuk, the Snap-on board and all of its employees have been great community partners.
“Nick Pinchuk and his board and team do such a fabulous job in Kenosha and around the world, making the quality of life better for everybody,” Kreuser said. “The philanthropic efforts (Pinchuk) he does for Kenosha is still very high and is always very appreciated.
“His commitment to veterans is second to none. That kind of a big company in a small town is really terrific to have. Snap-on has been a true leader in Kenosha.”
According to the company website, Snap-on has $3.6 billion in revenues and has paid uninterrupted and unreduced quarterly dividends since 1939. In November 2020, it raised its quarterly dividend by 13.9%.
Along with its facilities in Kenosha, it has three in California and one each in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.