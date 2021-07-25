BACK TO BUSINESS: Gary Dickes, owner of Prairie Side ACE Hardware, talks about supply chain issues

As companies get “back-to-business” they are sharing the words “supply chain” a lot. We read news of chip shortages closing auto plants, and building supplies going short. We talked to Gary Dickes, owner of Prairie Side ACE Hardware, 3505 80th St., to get some insight into his business, and what this supply chain issue means to him. Gary spent 25 years working in manufacturing before opening a retail hardware store 10 years ago.

“It’s a concern, and affects nearly every industry we get products from. From toys to tools, from paint to lawn mowers, industry is struggling with getting back to work,” Gary said.

“I see three main issues,” he continued. “Shifts in demand, available material and labor, and transporting goods.”

Is this the supply chain?

Gary explained: Not exactly, but these are all elements that affect it. “Let’s say you want to buy a cordless drill. The drill comes from Milwaukee, but the electric motor comes from Indiana. The neo-magnets come from China. The tool case is molded from plastic in Mexico. The batteries might be assembled in Ohio, but have lithium mined in Peru. All these components must be planned, ordered, built, and shipped. This is the supply chain. Let’s not forget packaging, factory supplies, and labor for each step as well.”