Baker Street eatery closes, owners cite staffing shortages for the decision

A longtime Kenosha restaurant has closed its doors.

The owners of Baker Street Restaurant & Pub, 6208 Green Bay Road, announced over the weekend that their business is closing permanently.

“It is the end of an era for my family and employees at Baker Street Pub,” owner Lou Tricoli said in announcing the closing. “In the 26 years of business (as a restaurant)

we have met some great people and made some really good friends. I hope it has been a great ride for you as it was for us and you will remember us forever.

Lou and Krystyna Tricoli started the business in 1980 as a bar and nightclub, converting it in 1996 into a restaurant and pub.

“We had a great time serving you, your family and friends and there is a great sadness when we think of closing the doors forever,” his statement continued. “This building has been part of our family for 42 years and it is hard to say goodbye! We will miss you.”

A sign posted outside the establishment Monday stated the restaurant closed because of staffing issues. Another sign pointed patrons to its sister location, Birchwood Grill, 7515 125th Ave., located just off Highway 50 west of Interstate 94.

Lou Tricoli’s daughter, Jenny Tricoli, managed Baker Street with her husband, Salvatore Hernandez.

“We literally cannot find help,” she said. “It’s so difficult for us to find help and we can’t operate two businesses at one time.”

Jenny Tricoli said the family hopes to bring the “homey” feel of Baker Street to Birchwood Grill in the coming months.

“We had such wonderful customers,” she said. “Our customers were like an extended family for us. This is really a bummer for us.”

Jenny Tricoli said Birchwood Grill is still going strong and some of the most popular Baker Street menu items will be added to Birchwood’s standard menu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.