Best of Kenosha County 2020: A & R Door Service Inc.

Best Home Improvement Contractor:

A&R Door Service Inc.

We take pride in providing only the best products, customer service, and skilled technicians to get the job done right. For 37 years we have been proudly serving the Kenosha community!

This year’s COVID situation has caused some challenges, but we have an amazing team here that kept us moving forward in the right direction. This is a full team effort at A&R and we couldn’t be more proud of how we pulled together and overcame adversity this year.

A&R is located at 5500 50th St. For more information, visit the company website: www.aandrdoorservice.com.

Editor’s Note: Due to a miscommunication, an incorrect description was printed for A&R Door Service Inc. in the Oct. 25 Best of Kenosha County section. The correct wording is shared here today.

