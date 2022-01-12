Cafe' and Juicery opens at Breezy Hill site

SALEM LAKES — A new Café & Juicery, opened in the Healing Grounds Center, 7510 288th Ave., brings cold-pressed juice and a menu mindful of dietary restrictions to western Kenosha County.

The café, located at the busy intersection of highways 50 and B in a commercial space on the Breezy Hill Nursery grounds, opened Dec. 29 to such a positive response it took owners Carli Schmaling and Samantha Koralesky more than a week to restock, the owners said.

“We were so busy and were really blessed by the outpouring of the community,” Koralesky said. “We sold out of everything.”

The café is an extension of the Healing Grounds wellness center opened in 2009 by the childhood friends and business partners. The space seamlessly adjoins a salon & spa, Pilates/yoga studio, massage therapy rooms and a board certified acupuncture clinic to create a holistic wellness center, Koralesky said.

‘Healthy food option’

“We’ve always wanted to have a healthy food option within our space,” said Koralesky, who includes nutrition support with her acupuncture treatments. “I advise a lot of people to juice at home on their own. It’s super healthy, especially for patients who are going through chemotherapy or who have autoimmune issues.”

The juicery will help those who find juicing to be too labor intensive and time consuming to meet their health goals. The organic fruit and vegetables juices offered have self-affirming names such as “I Am Healing,” “I Am Energized,” “I Am Aligned,” “I Am Nourished,” and “I Am Glowing.”

The café also offers coffee and smoothies, and has a mix of vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free food options. The protein and smoothie bowls, soup, salad, sandwiches and wraps, and homemade granola and desserts (such as Chocolate avocado pudding with cashew frosting) all take dietary needs into consideration.

“We always wanted to offer healthy, grab-and-go sandwich options,” said Koralesky, who herself follows a gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free diet. “We’re very health conscious of people’s stories and we’re trying to offer a place where they feel safe to eat.”

Schmaling added the pandemic has created a desire within people to focus on their health and well-being. The offerings include “superfoods” such as hemp seeds, beets, turmeric and other add-on options.

Inspiring a metamorphosis

A studio space with French doors that open to the café will also be available for rental for small private gatherings to help people host celebrations.

The combined vision of the partners is the inspiration behind a butterfly mural being painted by Schmaling on the café wall, where patrons will be able to pose for photos. Each quadrant of the butterfly contains images and words related to the healing journey they hope to guide people through.

“The butterfly symbolizes metamorphosis and transformation and that’s what we’re all about,” Koralesky said.

The Healing Grounds Café and Juicery is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

