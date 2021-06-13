Car Corral begins construction on new facility in Kenosha

Car Corral Sales and Service has begun construction of a new dealership on Green Bay Road and 49th Street, with plans to move in by September.

Construction includes a new 4,500-square-foot, two-story building, as well as a paved car lot.

Matt Lindstrom, Car Corral’s owner, said the expansion from their much smaller location at 4422 30th Ave. will increase their car inventory and services for customers’ vehicles, both of which had seen increased demand in recent years.

Lindstrom said they tried to meet some of that demand in 2018 by buying the lot on 49th Street and Green Bay Road and starting a new service center.

Despite the pandemic, Lindstrom said they’ve continued to see a need for expanding, and expressed optimism for when the construction is completed.

“It’ll be nice — a lot more sales, lot more services for the customer,” Lindstrom said. The new car lot, facing Green Bay Road, also offers greater frontage space than the older location.

The new building will act as an office, storage, sales center and additional service center for Car Corral.

