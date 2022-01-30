Care Animal Hospital of Pleasant Prairie to host veterinary career open house

Care Animal Hospital of Pleasant Prairie is inviting the public to attend its 2022 Information Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at its facility located at 9052 Prairie Ridge Blvd., located just off 104th Avenue and south of Highway 50.

The open house is for any individual interested in gaining more of an insight on veterinary medicine. There will also be a job fair during the event for those looking to advance in their careers.

Representatives from Gateway Technical College are scheduled to attend to provide information on the college’s Veterinary Technician Program.

Care Animal Hospital has hosted many students during their clinical rotations and has hired alumni post-graduation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Care Animal Hospital’s 12,000-square-foot facility to see different areas of service, including: the physical medicine center, surgical suites, dental suites, treatment area, ultrasonography area, in-house lab and more. At each area, staff members will give in-depth descriptions of the programs, equipment and services offered at each site. There will also be an opportunity to ask direct questions to staff members.

For more information, call 694-6515.

