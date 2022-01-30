 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Care Animal Hospital of Pleasant Prairie

Care Animal Hospital of Pleasant Prairie to host veterinary career open house

  • 0

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Tifft and his K9 Riggs received a hero’s welcome when the police dog was released from a veterinary hospital in Illinois Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Care Animal Hospital of Pleasant Prairie is inviting the public to attend its 2022 Information Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at its facility located at 9052 Prairie Ridge Blvd., located just off 104th Avenue and south of Highway 50.

The open house is for any individual interested in gaining more of an insight on veterinary medicine. There will also be a job fair during the event for those looking to advance in their careers.

Watch this busy veterinarian conduct a preventative medicine exam on one big polar bear, and learn what that entails.

Representatives from Gateway Technical College are scheduled to attend to provide information on the college’s Veterinary Technician Program.

Follow along on her rounds as she weighs an elephant, gives a porcupine an ultrasound, and takes a crocodile's temperature.

Care Animal Hospital has hosted many students during their clinical rotations and has hired alumni post-graduation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour Care Animal Hospital’s 12,000-square-foot facility to see different areas of service, including: the physical medicine center, surgical suites, dental suites, treatment area, ultrasonography area, in-house lab and more. At each area, staff members will give in-depth descriptions of the programs, equipment and services offered at each site. There will also be an opportunity to ask direct questions to staff members.

People are also reading…

For more information, call 694-6515.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert