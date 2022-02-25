 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCB Technology hires George Stray as new vice president of finance

CCB Technology, an IT management company with offices in Kenosha and Racine, has announced that George Stray has been named the firm's new vice president of finance.

Stray brings over 35 years of accounting and finance operations experience with a background working for banking and legal firms. In this role, Stray will oversee and direct financial strategies, analysis, and budget management, while improving processes and reporting efficiencies. 

The company's offices are located at 2823 Carlisle Ave., Racine; 405 Main St., Racine; and 7500 Green Bay Road, Kenosha.

