 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celebrating success: COVID-19 unit closed at the Bay at Sheridan as cases drop
View Comments

Celebrating success: COVID-19 unit closed at the Bay at Sheridan as cases drop

{{featured_button_text}}

State representatives Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, presented a proclamation to the staff at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, Feb. 26, to honor their work in developing and maintaining a COVID-19 unit at the facility, 8400 Sheridan Road.

Director of Development John Vander Meer said during the presentation that 200 patients had been cared for in the unit, which now has closed because of the success rate. Vander Meer said the staff is ready to re-open the unit if the need arises in the future.

Joining Ohnstad, McGuire and Administrator Christie Leadley for the plaque presentation were several members of the staff. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert