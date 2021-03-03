Celebrating success: COVID-19 unit closed at the Bay at Sheridan as cases drop

State representatives Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, presented a proclamation to the staff at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, Feb. 26, to honor their work in developing and maintaining a COVID-19 unit at the facility, 8400 Sheridan Road.

Director of Development John Vander Meer said during the presentation that 200 patients had been cared for in the unit, which now has closed because of the success rate. Vander Meer said the staff is ready to re-open the unit if the need arises in the future.