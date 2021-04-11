Cherry Americas shifts strategy to meet COVID-19 customer needs

Richard Simone took the reins as chief executive officer in February. He wants to continue the company’s growth with new products for professionals and consumers. “My goal is to significantly expand our footprint in both consumer and B2B (business to business) markets,” Simone said. “To that end, we’re planning to bring a slew of exciting new products to market, while we substantially expand our presence in both traditional and digital commerce channels.

“Last year was challenging. The economy has been challenging. COVID-19 is influencing the world of work, yet it remains to be said that remote work will be an integral part of the working world in the future,” he said.

Simone said that as the post pandemic era merges, he believes the hybrid work environment will continue, and office/consumer products will become an important segment of the market. And that segment is among the company’s core growth initiatives, with a key areas of focus on office/consumer products, Simone said.

“We will make our product available through multiple e-commerce sites and plan to partner with several retailers,” Simone added.

Innovative products