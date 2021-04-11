Cherry Americas shifts strategy to meet COVID-19 customer needs

The COVID-19 pandemic that presented challenges for many businesses thrust Cherry Americas into the role of problem solver for office workers and the healthcare and retail industries, company officials say.
A global leader in the development of computer-input devices, the company is deeply entrenched in the professional market, making devices and applications for offices, industry and security. Although primarily a business-to-business marketer, Cherry Americas is expanding its product and marketing bases to include more consumer products. Moreover, the company is expanding into other industrial and business markets. It also develops products for the U.S Department of Defense.
Changing consumer habits had the company producing new products and eyeing growth in the online retail-shopping arena. The need for safe, easy-to-use devices in hospitals had the company looking to expand in the healthcare industry. Better data security is another area of growth.
Cherry Americas is a unit of Cherry World, headquartered in Auerbach, Germany. The company was established in a restaurant basement in Highland Park, Ill. The original company was later sold to a German automotive industry supplier in 1976.
Kenosha-based Cherry Americas, 5732 95th Ave., upgraded its product development and marketing strategy to venture into new markets. Company officials foresee opportunity in the consumer market too because more people are working and shopping from home.
Richard Simone took the reins as chief executive officer in February. He wants to continue the company’s growth with new products for professionals and consumers. “My goal is to significantly expand our footprint in both consumer and B2B (business to business) markets,” Simone said. “To that end, we’re planning to bring a slew of exciting new products to market, while we substantially expand our presence in both traditional and digital commerce channels.
“Last year was challenging. The economy has been challenging. COVID-19 is influencing the world of work, yet it remains to be said that remote work will be an integral part of the working world in the future,” he said.
Simone said that as the post pandemic era merges, he believes the hybrid work environment will continue, and office/consumer products will become an important segment of the market. And that segment is among the company’s core growth initiatives, with a key areas of focus on office/consumer products, Simone said.
“We will make our product available through multiple e-commerce sites and plan to partner with several retailers,” Simone added.
Innovative products
Over the past year, Cherry Americas released 21 new products. The company has produced new keyboards and safety accessories for healthcare industry, for the home office user and for businesses. It has made temperature scanners that can be sold to all types of companies. And it has made new point-of-purchase devices that are marketed to companies outside of the traditional retail industry.
“Last year was a busy year,” said Dale Ludwig, the company’s business development manager.
In December, the company received the Platinum Award in the 2020 ASTORS Homeland Security awards program for its entry in the smart card reader category. Cherry Americas was recognized for its complete line of products in that category.
Then, in February, the company introduced the Cherry Stream Desktop set, which combines features of the Stream keyboard with 2.4-gigahertz wireless capability and a six-button user-friendly mouse.
In early March, the company introduced the Gentix Desktop, a unit with a combined wireless mouse and keyboard.
Two weeks later, Cherry Americas introduced MW 4500 Left, an ergonomic mouse designed for left-handed users. It relieves wrist tension and promotes fatigue-free working, according to the company.
Cross-market strategy
Cross marketing has become important to the company’s future. “You always have to modify your marketing strategy,” Simone said.
Brandon Geweke, director of channel sales and operations, said getting new products into new markets is an important component of growth. Products the company made for the healthcare industry have applications in other industries. Geweke believes the time is ripe for cross-selling to other industries.
Geweke said ergonomics has also become very important. It has made products more efficient and easier to use.
“There’s opportunity now. Some of our office products have medical applications,” he said.
Product development will continue, said Simone. “We will continue the growth,” he said. You always have to modify your marketing strategy.”
Cherry Americas is a privately held company, does not publicize its financial results. However, the company’s growth could be on pace with growth in the overall peripherals industry. TechSci Research, an industry tracking organization, predicts the global computer peripherals market will grow 6% a year.