Convenience store, gas station proposed adjacent to Amazon buildings, Culver's site

The busy area just west of the two Amazon buildings near Interstate 94 and county Highway S could get a little busier if plans for a new convenience store come to fruition.
A developer, River Hills-based Lily Petroleum LLC, has asked the Kenosha Plan commission to review and comment on a project that would be located on 120th Avenue, south of Highway S (Burlington Road). The triangular piece of land is located immediately behind the recently opened Culver’s restaurant. The property would feature a 10,00-square-foot gas station/convenience store, a single-bay car wash and a 2,630-square-foot drive-thru restaurant.
The item is scheduled for discussion at the Plan Commission's 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday.
In its nine-point analysis, city staff found several areas that would need to be addressed, not the least is that the property is zoned as a combination of A-2 Agricultural Land Holding and C-2 Lowland Resource Conservancy. The property would need to be rezoned at B-2 Community Business District and the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan would need to be amended.
The plot of land, which faces the frontage road, is under the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which would have the final say on where access to the property would be placed.
Drawings from the applicant show two signs for the property. City ordinances allow only a single freestanding sign, which must be a monument sign. However, the Culver’s restaurant on the property to the north was allowed a second freestanding 35-foot sign.
Exterior construction material choices also came under scrutiny as did the lack of windows in the store.
A floor plan for the convenience store indicates a “beer cave” and a walk-in humidor.
Busy intersection
If constructed, the Lily Petroleum facility would eventually be one of three gas station facilities in the vicinity of Highway S and 120th Avenue. Already operational for several years is the BP Travel Center truck stop at the northwest corner of the intersection in the Village of Somers. Somers officials have also given the greenlight for a 13,250-square-foot Kwik Trip truck stop with a convenience store, expanded restrooms, shower and laundry facilities, along with a detached single-bay car wash, on 25 acres at the northeast corner of the intersection. Plans call for two fueling canopies, one with 24 fueling spots for vehicles and one with 10 lanes for diesel truck fueling, and 105 semi-trailer parking spaces.
