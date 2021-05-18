Convenience store, gas station proposed adjacent to Amazon buildings, Culver's site

The busy area just west of the two Amazon buildings near Interstate 94 and county Highway S could get a little busier if plans for a new convenience store come to fruition.

A developer, River Hills-based Lily Petroleum LLC, has asked the Kenosha Plan commission to review and comment on a project that would be located on 120th Avenue, south of Highway S (Burlington Road). The triangular piece of land is located immediately behind the recently opened Culver’s restaurant. The property would feature a 10,00-square-foot gas station/convenience store, a single-bay car wash and a 2,630-square-foot drive-thru restaurant.

The item is scheduled for discussion at the Plan Commission's 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday.

In its nine-point analysis, city staff found several areas that would need to be addressed, not the least is that the property is zoned as a combination of A-2 Agricultural Land Holding and C-2 Lowland Resource Conservancy. The property would need to be rezoned at B-2 Community Business District and the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan would need to be amended.

The plot of land, which faces the frontage road, is under the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which would have the final say on where access to the property would be placed.