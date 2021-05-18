 Skip to main content
Convenience store, gas station proposed adjacent to Amazon buildings, Culver's site
PLAN COMMISSION AGENDA

Convenience store, gas station proposed adjacent to Amazon buildings, Culver's site

The busy area just west of the two Amazon buildings near Interstate 94 and county Highway S could get a little busier if plans for a new convenience store come to fruition.

A developer, River Hills-based Lily Petroleum LLC, has asked the Kenosha Plan commission to review and comment on a project that would be located on 120th Avenue, south of Highway S (Burlington Road). The triangular piece of land is located immediately behind the recently opened Culver’s restaurant. The property would feature a 10,00-square-foot gas station/convenience store, a single-bay car wash and a 2,630-square-foot drive-thru restaurant.

The item is scheduled for discussion at the Plan Commission's 5 p.m. meeting on Thursday.

In its nine-point analysis, city staff found several areas that would need to be addressed, not the least is that the property is zoned as a combination of A-2 Agricultural Land Holding and C-2 Lowland Resource Conservancy. The property would need to be rezoned at B-2 Community Business District and the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan would need to be amended.

The plot of land, which faces the frontage road, is under the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which would have the final say on where access to the property would be placed.

Drawings from the applicant show two signs for the property. City ordinances allow only a single freestanding sign, which must be a monument sign. However, the Culver’s restaurant on the property to the north was allowed a second freestanding 35-foot sign.

Exterior construction material choices also came under scrutiny as did the lack of windows in the store.

A floor plan for the convenience store indicates a “beer cave” and a walk-in humidor.

Busy intersection

If constructed, the Lily Petroleum facility would eventually be one of three gas station facilities in the vicinity of Highway S and 120th Avenue. Already operational for several years is the BP Travel Center truck stop at the northwest corner of the intersection in the Village of Somers. Somers officials have also given the greenlight for a 13,250-square-foot Kwik Trip truck stop with a convenience store, expanded restrooms, shower and laundry facilities, along with a detached single-bay car wash, on 25 acres at the northeast corner of the intersection. Plans call for two fueling canopies, one with 24 fueling spots for vehicles and one with 10 lanes for diesel truck fueling, and 105 semi-trailer parking spaces.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

+8
On the Move: Kenosha County community rebounding from pandemic, civil unrest's impacts

On the Move: Kenosha County community rebounding from pandemic, civil unrest's impacts

  • James Lawson
  • 0

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Despite challenges of 2020, transformation, growth of county economy continues

Despite challenges of 2020, transformation, growth of county economy continues

  • JIM KREUSER SPECIAL TO THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…

+4
Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park construction underway
Local News

Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park construction underway

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…

+4
Growth surges west of I-94: Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

Growth surges west of I-94: Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.

+6
Developments flourishing in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Developments flourishing in Pleasant Prairie

  • Dan Truttschel
  • 0

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.

From the Mayor: Major road reconstruction, storm sewer work on tap

From the Mayor: Major road reconstruction, storm sewer work on tap

  • JOHN ANTARAMIAN
  • 0

The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.

+4
Highway S: Largest trunk highway project in Kenosha County history will be done this year
Local News

Highway S: Largest trunk highway project in Kenosha County history will be done this year

  • FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.

+5
From the Administrator: Busiest development year in Somers' history
Local News

From the Administrator: Busiest development year in Somers' history

  • JASON PETERS SPECIAL TO THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.

+2
From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie

  • Nathan R. Thiel
  • 0

On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.

+2
From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come
Local News

From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come

  • Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis
  • 0

One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …

+3
From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress
Local News

From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress

  • Dr. Debbie Ford
  • 0

Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…

+3
PROGRESS EDITION-- INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD @ CHRYSLER SITE

PROGRESS EDITION-- INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD @ CHRYSLER SITE

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…

