Crumbl Cookies coming to Pleasant Prairie; Claire's, Vera Bradley open at Premium Outlets
Crumbl Cookies coming to Pleasant Prairie; Claire's, Vera Bradley open at Premium Outlets

Two new businesses have joined the Pleasant Prairie landscape and another sweet addition is on the horizon.

The Crumbl Cookies franchise, set to open in September, is to occupy a 1,400-square-foot space in the Prairie Ridge Shopping Center, 9901 77th St., according to a press release issued Monday by the village.

Freshly baked cookies and a rotating menu that provides four to five specialty flavors each week will be featured. 

The franchise currently has Wisconsin locations in Madison, Sun Prairie, Delafield and Oak Creek. The local store is planned to employ five full- and 40 part-time employees with business hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Also officials at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave., recently announced that retailers Claire's and Vera Bradley have opened locations here.

Claire's, which features fashion jewelry and accessories, already has opened its local location, according to a press release. Vera Bradley, an American luggage and handbag design retailer, is set to debut in early October.

