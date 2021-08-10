Crumbl Cookies coming to Pleasant Prairie; Claire's, Vera Bradley open at Premium Outlets

Two new businesses have joined the Pleasant Prairie landscape and another sweet addition is on the horizon.

The Crumbl Cookies franchise, set to open in September, is to occupy a 1,400-square-foot space in the Prairie Ridge Shopping Center, 9901 77th St., according to a press release issued Monday by the village.

Freshly baked cookies and a rotating menu that provides four to five specialty flavors each week will be featured.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Special limited digital subscription offer — 6 months for just $1! Local news matters. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News…

The franchise currently has Wisconsin locations in Madison, Sun Prairie, Delafield and Oak Creek. The local store is planned to employ five full- and 40 part-time employees with business hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Also officials at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave., recently announced that retailers Claire's and Vera Bradley have opened locations here.

Claire's, which features fashion jewelry and accessories, already has opened its local location, according to a press release. Vera Bradley, an American luggage and handbag design retailer, is set to debut in early October.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.