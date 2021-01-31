Decorating Den of Kenosha receives honor

Decorating Den Interiors of Kenosha has won a “Best Of Houzz” award for Design and Service on Houzz, a platform for home renovation and design that connects homeowners with home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz badge is awarded annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2020.

“I am honored to have received this prestigious award, and thank all of my wonderful clients for making this possible. 2020 has been a trying year and I appreciate all of the support that we have received,” said Lois Pade owner of Decorating Den Interiors of Kenosha, a 37-year-old local design firm.

