Dollar General opens new store on Highway 83 in Salem Lakes

SALEM LAKES — Dollar General has opened a new store at 11780 Antioch Road (Highway 83) in an expansion move that has the discount retailer building its network of neighborhood stores.

The store is located just north of 119th Street (Highway JF) and about a mile north of the state line.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company announced the opening on Tuesday. The store is projected to employ from six to 10 people depending upon need. Company officials said they will continue to hire new full and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.

Dollar General operates five other stores in Kenosha County. As of the end of October, the 80-year-old company had 16,979 stores in 46 states.

