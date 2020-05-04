Downtown businesses suffer losses, thankful for loan boost

“We did a ton of spring cleaning,” he said.

Bjorn said he believes Evers should ease some restrictions and begin to open up the local economy again.

“I’d like life to get back to normal,” he said.

Dawn Bella, owner of Dawn’s Style, a hair and personal care products salon, 633 58th St., has been closed since March 21. In business for three-and-a-half years, she has built up a clientele that started when she rented a chair and performed salon services for 15 years.

To make ends meet during the pandemic, she has been selling hair care products and other merchandise to customers for curbside pickup. Those sales, however, have not been enough to cover much of her expenses.

She has applied for unemployment, but so far has not been able to get it. Additionally, she said she doesn’t qualify for any of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other types of public funding.

“I’m so small I don’t qualify,” she said.

For Bella, the DKI loan “was like hitting the lottery,” she said. "I’m going to use the money to pay my rent, utilities and phone bill."