Downtown businesses suffer losses, thankful for loan boost

Many downtown Kenosha businesses are reporting up to an 80-to-90% loss in revenue since Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order issued in March shuttered most of them.
While some have offered curbside and delivery of merchandise, others have had to suffer the full economic effects of the coronavirus shutdown.
Downtown Kenosha Inc., a nonprofit organization operating under the jurisdiction of the Lakeshore Business Improvement District, recently launched a Small Business Loan fund and made awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to 23 businesses. Under the program, much of the loan amount does not have to be paid back.
The awards went to a wide variety of businesses including apparel, gift, floral, fitness, restaurants and beverage shops. Some of the recipients say the funds came at a welcome time, and they’ll be used to pay for rent, supplies and other expenses.
Some of the business owners, however, say they don’t expect to get funding from governmental sources. Even those that may have qualified for federal Paycheck Protection Program funding through the Small Business Administration may have to wait for the second round because the first round has been exhausted.
COVID-19 impact devastating
Nevertheless, the coronavirus shutdown has been devastating to many.
”Unfortunately, this is the worst time for my store to be closed. It’s prom season as well as wedding season and not being able to open means a huge loss since our gowns are ordered the previous season,” said Shel Parham, co-owner of Shel’s Bridal & Talent LLC.
Fitting gowns calls for close contact.
“It usually takes two people to get a girl into a gown,” she said.
Shel’s Bridal, 625 57th St., is in the former Kenosha National Bank building. In business for three years, she had been looking forward to a good year and expecting to open The Vault, a wedding planning and event venue in that building.
Those plans are now put on hold.
“We’ve lost $30,000,” she said last week.
Even if the business can re-open in June, if Evers' extended order that runs through May 26 isn’t extended further, she said she is not likely to re-coup much of her lost revenue. To offset some of the loss, she will sell some gowns and accessories at a discount on social media.
Brett Bjorn, co-owner of Mike Bjorn’s, 5614 Sixth Ave., estimates the business is down about $100,000, or 90% compared with projected revenue, since the Safer at Home order.
A downtown fixture, Mike Bjorn’s is a go-to place for men’s tuxedo’s, suits and clothing for funerals, weddings and proms.
The clothing store has a broad-range reputation and has a wide customer base that extends beyond Kenosha County and northern Illinois. Many former Kenoshans sometimes return for the holidays or during summer vacations to make stops to Mike Bjorn’s.
“People enjoy dressing up,” Bjorn said. “I’d like to get life back to normal. Small businesses are hurt more.”
He laments how some larger regional and national businesses were allowed to stay open during the state order, sometimes not enforcing clearly safe distancing and mask requirements.
“A little guy can’t compete against that,” Bjorn said.
During the pandemic, Mike Bjorn’s has generated some revenue through the sales of American-made, stitched cloth masks.
His first order sold out almost as soon as he announced it on his email account. A new order of 1,000 masks arrived last Thursday. Though the store is not open, the masks are available for pick up.
DKI loan just in time
For Bjorn, the DKI loan came just in time.
“It was a huge help for covering basic business expenses,” he said.
Though Evers' order has temporarily closed his business, it has provided an opportunity to re-arrange merchandise, throw out unwanted items and consider new technology that will permit online sales.
“We did a ton of spring cleaning,” he said.
Bjorn said he believes Evers should ease some restrictions and begin to open up the local economy again.
“I’d like life to get back to normal,” he said.
Dawn Bella, owner of Dawn’s Style, a hair and personal care products salon, 633 58th St., has been closed since March 21. In business for three-and-a-half years, she has built up a clientele that started when she rented a chair and performed salon services for 15 years.
To make ends meet during the pandemic, she has been selling hair care products and other merchandise to customers for curbside pickup. Those sales, however, have not been enough to cover much of her expenses.
She has applied for unemployment, but so far has not been able to get it. Additionally, she said she doesn’t qualify for any of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other types of public funding.
“I’m so small I don’t qualify,” she said.
For Bella, the DKI loan “was like hitting the lottery,” she said. "I’m going to use the money to pay my rent, utilities and phone bill."
Meanwhile, she is looking forward to getting back to business, with some changes in how she works with her customers. Though styling hair requires personal contact, she plans to take special precautions.
“Everything has been changing all along,” she said. "Each client will have to have a mask and gloves. And we will disinfect.”
