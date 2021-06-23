Downtown Kenosha Inc. executive director stepping down

The executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., a business-focused non-profit, recently announced she will step down, effective July 2.

Alexandria Binanti, who became the organization’s executive director in the spring of 2019, made the announcement on her Facebook page last week, and said she was grateful for the experiences.

“It was an incredible opportunity, an honor, and privilege to work with so many of you for the last few years,” Binanti wrote. “We weathered some big storms together and I see so much opportunity in the future.”

Although Binanti became executive director just two years ago, Riki Tagliapietra, board president of Downtown Kenosha Inc., said it generally isn’t a long-term position.

“This isn’t uncommon,” Tagliapietra said.

For example, Nicole Thomsen held the position for 18 months between 2017 and 2018 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She replaced Christopher Naumann, a former Green Bay economic development program director. Thomsen went on to become executive director of 1Hope, a non- local profit organization with goals include feeding the community, developing mentoring programs and caring for those in foster care.

