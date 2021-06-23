Downtown Kenosha Inc. executive director stepping down

The executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc., a business-focused non-profit, recently announced she will step down, effective July 2.
Alexandria Binanti, who became the organization’s executive director in the spring of 2019, made the announcement on her Facebook page last week, and said she was grateful for the experiences.
“It was an incredible opportunity, an honor, and privilege to work with so many of you for the last few years,” Binanti wrote. “We weathered some big storms together and I see so much opportunity in the future.”
Although Binanti became executive director just two years ago, Riki Tagliapietra, board president of Downtown Kenosha Inc., said it generally isn’t a long-term position.
“This isn’t uncommon,” Tagliapietra said.
For example, Nicole Thomsen held the position for 18 months between 2017 and 2018 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She replaced Christopher Naumann, a former Green Bay economic development program director. Thomsen went on to become executive director of 1Hope, a non- local profit organization with goals include feeding the community, developing mentoring programs and caring for those in foster care.
Thomsen was briefly replaced by Ashley Marchetti, who served on the retail marketing team at Jockey. Binanti succeeded Marchetti.
Last month, Binanti announced that she would take over her parent’s restaurant, Binanti’s Taste of Italy in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Salem Lakes, with her partner David Martinez.
Downtown Kenosha Inc. has already started its search for a new executive director, according to Tagliapietra. The organization will work with the City of Kenosha and other partners to find “community oriented” applicants.
Tagliapietra said the executive director is one of two full-time paid positions at DKI, and acts as “the boots on the ground, engaging with the community.”
DKI manages the day-to-day economic development efforts, business support and promotional activities for the Downtown area.
“No matter what happens, Downtown is great, and we’re going to make it greater,” Tagliapietra said.