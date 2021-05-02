Educators Credit Union program gives students a reality check

The response has been positive from teachers, Frasher said, who appreciate the efforts put forth to keep the program going during such an unusual time.

“We’ve gotten a ton of positive comments back from teachers, just thanking us for having something different for the kids to do other than just a video to watch or another Zoom meeting to go to,” he said. “They’re really accepting of us and very happy that we were still able to continue it on.

“When we talk to the students in the live version, they’re always just so overwhelmed and excited about it, and there will still be a buzz in the school a couple days after. Kids are still talking about the experience a couple days after, even after the virtual experience. So to know that it’s still resonating with them is really all we can ask for.”

At the end of the day, Frasher and his team hope the students can take at least parts of the program with them moving forward.

“We really try to tell them, ‘We’re just planting the seeds. These are the things you’re going to need to know about, and here’s a fun way, hopefully you’ll take some of the lessons with you,’” he said. “Financial literacy is definitely one of those life skills that you can take with you after high school.

“The world comes at you quick.”

