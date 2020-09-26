Elsie Mae's Canning & Pies relocating, searching for a new home.

The award-winning Elsie Mae’s Cannery & Pies is leaving its downtown 5819 Sixth Ave. location Sunday and is expected to be in another by early next year.
Owner Kelly Deem said she and her husband are looking for a place to buy as a permanent home for her pie bakery.
Meanwhile, after losing her lease, she will operate a red trailer pop-up retail location in the Harborside commercial district between the Copy Center and Captain Mike’s at 51st. Place and Sixth Ave. from Oct. 16 to Dec. 31.
“We’ll be there Fridays and Saturdays 10-6, Sundays 10-5. In November we will add additional days and times,” she said. “All our products will be available for purchase there curbside pick-up or walk-up.”
Deem said the cooking and baking will be done in a commercial kitchen at Peter Sciortino’s Bakery on Brady Street in Milwaukee.
After six years at the Orpheum location where many tourists have visited for special promotions and holiday treats, she will look for another location with similar appeal. Elsie Mae’s has won regional awards, and last year was recognized nationally as one of the country’s top 50 pie shops by 24/7 Wall Street.
Earlier this week, the Food Finance Institute selected Elsie Mae’s as a participant in its nine-month FaBcap Accelerator program. The FFI said it chose Elsie Mae’s because of its use of local produce, family recipes and for preserving traditional canning and baking through award-winning pies and jams.
Elsie’s Mae’s has been noted for making special bakery items, especially pies that pay tribute to events. It also is noted for its variety of lemonades, Bloody Mary mixes and many other food items.
Since being in full operation, Elsie Mae’s, according to Deem, has experienced 30% growth from 2013 to 2019. She partners with other vendors and local producers. For example, she purchases locally produced butter and fruit from growers in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Searching for a new home means another chapter for Elsie Mae’s, which started as a vendor at the Kenosha HarborMarket.
“We will be exploring all options at this time,” Deem said. “Kenosha is our home and we are doing all we can to find our forever home here.”
With a 200-mile marketing radius that includes Chicago and Milwaukee, Elsie Mae’s will be at several markets in Illinois and Wisconsin.
“We’ll keep everyone updated on the current market locations on our website, on social media, and in our weekly newsletter,” she said.
Select products are available at other retail locations including 13 Sendik’s food market locations in the Milwaukee area, and Hob Nob in Kenosha,
“We are actively looking for other wholesalers and small retail outlets to partner with, particularly during this time of transition,” she said.
The upcoming holiday season will be an especially busy one this year. “Our Thanksgiving pie list will be released Oct. 1 and customers will be able to pre-order Thanksgiving pies, dinners and other goodies online as in previous years at that time.”
She advises customers to pick up frozen items early to avoid the lines. “Thanksgiving morning, as we always do, we’ll have refrigerated trucks at our trailer site for pick up during the holidays.
“We are working on having a Thanksgiving pie-tasting this year and will let everyone know as soon as we have everything definite,” she said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.