Elsie Mae's Canning & Pies relocating, searching for a new home.

The award-winning Elsie Mae’s Cannery & Pies is leaving its downtown 5819 Sixth Ave. location Sunday and is expected to be in another by early next year.

Owner Kelly Deem said she and her husband are looking for a place to buy as a permanent home for her pie bakery.

Meanwhile, after losing her lease, she will operate a red trailer pop-up retail location in the Harborside commercial district between the Copy Center and Captain Mike’s at 51st. Place and Sixth Ave. from Oct. 16 to Dec. 31.

“We’ll be there Fridays and Saturdays 10-6, Sundays 10-5. In November we will add additional days and times,” she said. “All our products will be available for purchase there curbside pick-up or walk-up.”

Deem said the cooking and baking will be done in a commercial kitchen at Peter Sciortino’s Bakery on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

After six years at the Orpheum location where many tourists have visited for special promotions and holiday treats, she will look for another location with similar appeal. Elsie Mae’s has won regional awards, and last year was recognized nationally as one of the country’s top 50 pie shops by 24/7 Wall Street.