Elsie Mae's out of hibernation: Teams up with Tenuta’s to market products

Many of Kelly Deem’s fondest moments were when she and her father would visit their favorite deli, Tenuta’s, to choose their meal ingredients, soak up the charm of the shop and exchange friendly smiles with the owners.
She remembered the feeling of being in that deli. As owner of Elsie Mae’s Cannery & Pies, what better place to put her prized culinary creations than at Tenuta’s Delicatessen & Liquors, 3203 52nd St.
Elsie Mae’s and Tenuta’s, a 100-year-old Kenosha icon, have formed a partnership with the deli selling Deem’s prize-winning food and drink creations.
With nearly 50 different kinds of olive oils, hundreds of bottles of vintage wines and food specialties at Tenuta’s, Elsie Mae’s products seem a perfect complement. Now you can find its Bloody Mary mixes, drinks, frozen meat, and fresh fruit pies. Tenuta’s will carry even more of the pie shop’s items in the coming months.
Noted for much more, Deem has worked tirelessly to develop new pies. Over the past few years, she has gained national attention for her sweet novelty creations.
Deem also produces jellies, jams, lemonades, and other items, all made with locally grown ingredients including eggs, honey, maple syrup, fish, and even aromatic, medicinal bath products.
Teamed up in December
Their partnership came together in December. “Chris [Tenuta], the owner, wanted to carry our Bloody Mary mix,” Deem said. “I thought what a perfect place for it.”
They sealed the deal on Christmas Eve. On Jan. 1, three of Elsie Mae’s mixes — the Original, Hot Lips Habanero and Bunny Mary, a blend made with carrot juice rather than tomato juice — were on the deli’s shelves.
In 2019, Deem’s Bloody Mary mix was awarded as The Best Bloody Mary mix in Wisconsin. She and her father developed the Bloody Mary mixes by continuing to tweak it. When they were satisfied with the right recipe, Elsie Mae’s began carrying it in 2012.
“It’s a win-win for both of us,” said Dan Tenuta, a family member owner, manager, and buyer for the deli section of the store. He hopes for a good arrangement that will bring people who come in for Elsie Mae products will also find Tenuta items they want and need to complete their shopping trips. The arrangement also will help introduce the pie company to regular deli customers.
“We’re coming out of hibernation,” Deem declared.
Hunting a new home
Since leaving Sixth Avenue last fall after losing her lease, Deem has searched for a new home for the business — specially for the many items she produces. Teaming with Tenuta’s is more than a temporary arrangement. The partnership with Tenuta’s is one of the first in her pursuit to expand the brand and continue the business growth.
“We’re looking for our permanent home, a place we call our own,” she said. Her dream business home is one she and husband, James, will have to make for themselves. “We want to build a facility just for us,” Deem said.
For a few months going into the holidays, Elsie Mae’s set up a red pop-up food trailer Deem fondly calls her “Red Pie Wagon” in the Harborside commercial district between the Copy Center and Captain Mike’s at 51st Place and Sixth Ave. The Red Pie Wagon will continue regular operation after that when the weather warms.
With a 20-mile marketing radius that includes Chicago and Milwaukee, Elsie Mae’s is also found at several markets in Illinois and Wisconsin.
She currently does her cooking and baking in a commercial kitchen at Peter Sciortino’s Bakery on Brady Street in Milwaukee.
Elsie Mae’s, over the years, has been honored numerous times including the 2018 SCORE Small Business Awards. Her pies have also been recognized in the Best of the Midwest Pie Competition at the Wisconsin Bakers Association Midwest Food Service Expo.
While expanding her merchandise, she has created jobs for young people and gotten toddlers involved in her venture as pie-eating contestants in the annual recognition of Pi Day on March 14.