Evers, Steil attend opening of Nexus Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Brian Steil were among those on hand on Friday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Nexus Pharmaceuticals’ new manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie.

Nexus Pharmaceuticals is a woman-owned, privately held pharmaceutical company based in Lincolnshire, Ill., that produces specialty and generic injectable drugs relied upon by hospitals across the United States. The Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility at 10300 128th Ave. will support the production and supply of drugs in an array of therapeutic areas, including anesthesia, oncology, cardiovascular, and neurology.

“Not only does Nexus Pharmaceuticals bring a commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, but the company also brings good, family-supporting jobs that are essential to the viability of our state's economy,” Evers said. “Southeast Wisconsin is increasingly becoming a destination of choice for high-value manufacturing jobs that require a skilled, educated workforce, and this project is a testament to Wisconsin's lead in advanced manufacturing and our work to connect the dots from job training to transportation infrastructure.”