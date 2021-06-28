First piece falls into place for redevelopment at former Dairyland Greyhound Park

The first piece to revitalizing the long-ago vacated Dairyland Greyhound Park is ready to fall into place.

And the new tenant there doesn’t have far to move.

Heartland Produce Company, a Kenosha-based wholesale produce distributor for more than 25 years, officially closed Thursday on the purchase of approximately 31 acres of land at the 240-acre Dairyland site at I-94 and Highway 158.

The planned new 206,000- square-foot cold storage facility will be home to about 180 employees, an increase from the current workforce of 150. There’s also a possibility of an addition 213,000-square-feet in the future, according to a company’s press release.

Construction should be completed in the spring of 2022. State records indicate the 31 acres were purchased for $5.19 million.

“We’re excited to be moving forward with our new location,” Heartland President William Dietz Jr. said in an email Monday. “We will be better able to serve our loyal customers with a state-of-the-art, modern, efficient warehouse and have room for future growth.”