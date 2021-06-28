First piece falls into place for redevelopment at former Dairyland Greyhound Park

The first piece to revitalizing the long-ago vacated Dairyland Greyhound Park is ready to fall into place.
And the new tenant there doesn’t have far to move.
Heartland Produce Company, a Kenosha-based wholesale produce distributor for more than 25 years, officially closed Thursday on the purchase of approximately 31 acres of land at the 240-acre Dairyland site at I-94 and Highway 158.
The planned new 206,000- square-foot cold storage facility will be home to about 180 employees, an increase from the current workforce of 150. There’s also a possibility of an addition 213,000-square-feet in the future, according to a company’s press release.
Construction should be completed in the spring of 2022. State records indicate the 31 acres were purchased for $5.19 million.
“We’re excited to be moving forward with our new location,” Heartland President William Dietz Jr. said in an email Monday. “We will be better able to serve our loyal customers with a state-of-the-art, modern, efficient warehouse and have room for future growth.”
The company has outgrown its current 80,000-square-foot facility at 4550 70th Ave., Heartland Co-Owner and Vice President Ryan Dietz said in an email. The current facility is located north of Highway 158 and west of Highway 31.
The need for more space prompted Heartland officials to investigate the Dairyland site, which is being developed by the Zilber Property Group and the Forest County Potawatomi Community.
“We began searching for a property that offered us the space for future expansion, attractive location and amenities for our employees,” Ryan Dietz said. “We were impressed by the Zilber Property Group’s plan for the Greeneway Development and their investment in the City of Kenosha.
“We are thrilled to be staying in the City of Kenosha and look forward to seeing the development plans for the larger site continue to come together.”
The “Greeneway Development” is expected to include a 360-unit apartment complex, industrial buildings, a business park and retail development. It’s expected that piece will include nearly 1.6 million square feet in industrial construction, about 432 multi-family residential apartment units and 117,000-square-feet of anticipated future commercial retail and office space.
Kenosha-based Riley Construction Company has been brought in to do the construction work on the new building. Harris Architects and Pinnacle Engineering Group will provide building design and engineering services.
Founded in 1989
Heartland Produce was founded in 1989 in Elgin, Ill., according to the company website. The company moved its operations here in 1994.
The company purchases produce from around the country and the world, Ryan Dietz said, and then delivers it “with quality and value to customers throughout the upper Midwest.”
As for being the first business to officially make the move, Ryan Dietz said his company is excited for its future, but also for what is to come.
“Being the first company to move in has offered up some challenges and some opportunities,” he said. “We are definitely glad to be a part of it.”
The Kenosha City Council last July voted, 11-5, in favor of a certified survey map to allow Zilber Group to subdivide the property into two lots, one for Heartland Produce, and the other on about 164 acres to accommodate Project Greeneway.