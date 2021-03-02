From funeral parlor to beauty parlor: Couple renovating former Piasecki Funeral Home

Mike and Mary Herbert are converting a funeral parlor into a beauty parlor.
And it’s an ambitious, well, undertaking.
The couple is breathing new life into the former Piasecki Funeral Home at 2002 52nd Street. When the project is complete, it will feature rental suites and stations for 16 hair stylists occupying some 5,000 square feet of space.
“We’ve really taken on a lot this time,” Mike said. “I’ll be busy for a while. Missing in action. But we’ll get it done.”
The energetic entrepreneurs are no strangers to repurposing buildings.
They own two existing businesses — Hair Unlimited at 2800 80th St., which opened three years ago, and Salon Suites by Hair Unlimited at 2300 75th St., which opened in 2003.
Mike is a veteran carpenter and handyman, while Mary is a longtime local hair stylist who runs the businesses. Mike also works full time as head custodian at Curtis Strange Elementary School.
“We like to stay busy,” Mary said. “We work hard and we play hard.”
Veteran remodelers
Hair Unlimited required only moderate remodeling. It was originally built as a styling salon before becoming a physical therapy clinic.
“The infrastructure was all there,” Mike said. “It needed mostly aesthetic work. The utilities were already in place.”
Salon Suites was a different story.
The couple completely gutted the building — formerly home to Delafield’s Delicatessen — before creating the salon, which now features private hair-styling suites and open stations, all leased.
“It was forever that people came in asking for potato salad,” Mary said with a laugh.
In 2007, the couple bought and rehabbed an old schoolhouse at 2511 Springbrook Road in Pleasant Prairie, which became their home. Built in 1927 and called Victory School, the split-level structure also required major renovation.
When the Herberts moved in, the redesign was not complete.
“At first, I had to do the dishes in the shower,” Mary said.
The school had already been transformed into a dwelling, but it was in terrible shape, Mike said.
“At the time, we had a brand new home in Pleasant Prairie,” Mary said. “We loved our neighbors and were in a great school district. But Mike came home one day and said that shabby old schoolhouse on Springbrook Road was for sale. And I said, ‘Oh crap, we’re moving, aren’t we?’”
Added Mike: “She’s been a good sport.”
Mary, 56, is a lifelong Kenosha resident. Mike, 58, is a native of Fond du Lac who moved here from Illinois in 1991. The two met at the now-gone Midtown Lounge on 52nd Street and were married in 1996.
Building history
The Herberts purchased the former Piasecki Funeral Home, which includes a two-story house and a single-story addition, in December for $295,000.
The brick house once accommodated an undertaker in an upstairs apartment and the funeral chapel on the first floor.
“The oldest map I could find was from 1880, and the house was here then,” Mike said. “In a 1900 map, it said ‘undertaker’ on the house listing. So it’s been a funeral home since at least the early 1900s.”
According to Nancy Piasecki, owner and president of the family business, the Piaseckis purchased the property in the early 1940s, using the house’s first floor for funeral services and the upstairs for offices.
They moved the business there from a location — established in 1931 — on Seventh Avenue, just south of Washington Road near today’s TG’s Restaurant and Pub. In 1955, the Piaseckis built the single-story brick addition onto the 52nd Street house. The addition contained a second chapel and other funeral amenities, such as an embalming room and a casket showroom.
“I remember the exact year the addition opened, because I was on my honeymoon at the time,” Piasecki said.
The addition was built around the house — on three sides.
The two structures are connected, in part, by a hallway and short stairway leading from the addition to the house’s first floor — over what once was the front porch. Much of the house’s first floor is wide open, making it ideal for installing salon spaces.
The Piasecki family moved the funeral business to its current site at 3720 39th Avenue in 1995, Piasecki said.
From then on — until the Herberts purchased the 52nd Street locale — the Piaseckis used it for activities such as grief support group meetings.
“And it’s been very well-maintained,” Mary said. “They kept it in pristine condition.”
The property includes a 24-space parking lot directly east, across the street on 20th Avenue.
That’s in contrast to the Herberts’ 75th Street enterprise.
“Parking has always been an issue there,” Mary said.
But the couple’s new venture requires few infrastructure changes, Mike said.
“There’s going to be very little alteration of the actual structure,” he said. “We’re taking out one non-bearing wall and opening up a couple of doorways and closing two others.
“Otherwise, the salon spaces are being built into the big areas that are already open.”
Two phases
The remodeling is occurring in two phases.
“The first is creating 10 large, luxury styling suites — all private,” Mike said. “Each will be a little different. They won’t be cookie-cutters.”
The second phase will involve constructing one private suite, five semi-private suites and another area that will be leased as a studio for activities such as yoga and martial-arts classes.
Said Mary: “There is a really nice basement that I hope to offer as a free community room for meetings and that sort of thing. It’s us giving something back to the community.”
In total, the maze-like complex is about 6,000 square feet. That includes the house’s upstairs apartment, which already is occupied by the couple’s 23-year-old son, Grant, whose grunge band practices and skateboards in the spacious attic above.
The project will require extensive plumbing work, such as installing numerous sinks.
“Plumbing will be our biggest expense,” Mike said, adding that he’s hiring a contractor for that and for electrical work.
The embalming room is being completely overhauled and converted into a pair of restrooms.
When finished, the business will embody — so to speak — the addition, the first floor of the house and the site’s two garages and casket showroom — about 5,000 square feet.
It’s an enormous and complicated mostly do-it-yourself initiative.
“But it’s exciting — and the building is so interesting, because it dictates a lot of what we can do,” Mike said. “With these old buildings, you have to work with where they point you. We saw a good opportunity here and decided it was worth it.”
The couple believes the area’s future is bright.
“I really think this part of town is reviving,” Mary said. “The luxury condos that are part of the downtown redevelopment will be just a few blocks away from here. And they’re going to develop the nearby former Chrysler site, too.”
The couple thinks it’s a good idea to open their new location before all that occurs. They hope to have the first phase completed this spring.
But why launch a family-owned business in the middle of a pandemic?
“It’s an opportunity,” Mary said. “And it’s the direction my industry is going in. Chair rental has been around for a long time. But it has really taken off in Kenosha. And now it seems to be what all the stylists are wanting to do.”
Also, Mike said, by the time the project is done, the economy hopefully will be on the rebound.
What’s lurking?
Is it a bit eerie to remodel a 120-year-old funeral home?
“Not at all,” the couple said in unison.
“Although I have wondered how many dead people have gone through here after all those years,” Mike said.
Added Mary: “A few of our friends were like, ‘Oh, you gotta burn sage to cleanse the energy in there,’ and that kind of thing. But I’ve had some people who are very spiritual — and in tune with spirits — come here, and they don’t feel anything lurking. No bad juju. Nothing creepy.
“So I have not burned any sage,” she said with a smile.
During the renovation process, the couple has discovered some funereal items left behind.
“Mike found a couple of little treasures the Piaseckis left,” Mary said.
Those include an old portable embalming table.
“It’s just like a massage table — it folds up,” Mike said. “In the early 1900s, most people had their funeral at their homes, so the undertaker would bring the embalming table over there and do the work. I found it up in the rafters. It had been there a long time.”
Also unearthed, if you will, were antique wooden calipers used to measure the shoulder width of the deceased to ensure the right-sized casket.
“We’ve found fun little things like that,” Mike said.
The structurally solid house features many nooks, crannies and cubbyholes, as well as a few hidden chambers. One is a walled-off basement space accessible only through a small, ground-level outdoor hatch.
“That’s the dungeon,” Mike deadpanned, so to speak.
Another is beneath a flight of stairs, which has hinges connected to the landing. The stairs can be lifted to reveal the secret space.
“I call that the zombie apartment,” Mike joked. “That’s where I hide.”
They haven’t found any bodies on the premises.
“No stray fingers or anything like that,” Mike said. “And no ghosts.”
What do the Herberts plan to name their new establishment? Something like Coifs ‘n Coffins, Doo or Die or Hair Today — Gone Tomorrow?
No way.
“We’re calling it Salon Suites by Hair Unlimited, the same as our other business,” Mary said. “It’s all about name recognition.”
The couple is pulling out the thick carpeting and installing ceramic tile, peeling off the ornate wallpaper and painting the plaster walls, and taking out the dated chandeliers.
“We’re removing the funeral-home feel,” Mike said.
Indeed.
Here lies the future.