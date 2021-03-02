From funeral parlor to beauty parlor: Couple renovating former Piasecki Funeral Home

When finished, the business will embody — so to speak — the addition, the first floor of the house and the site’s two garages and casket showroom — about 5,000 square feet.

It’s an enormous and complicated mostly do-it-yourself initiative.

“But it’s exciting — and the building is so interesting, because it dictates a lot of what we can do,” Mike said. “With these old buildings, you have to work with where they point you. We saw a good opportunity here and decided it was worth it.”

The couple believes the area’s future is bright.

“I really think this part of town is reviving,” Mary said. “The luxury condos that are part of the downtown redevelopment will be just a few blocks away from here. And they’re going to develop the nearby former Chrysler site, too.”

The couple thinks it’s a good idea to open their new location before all that occurs. They hope to have the first phase completed this spring.

But why launch a family-owned business in the middle of a pandemic?