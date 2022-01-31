"Funky" Kenosha eyewear store holds grand opening

A new Downtown eyewear store has opened its door and is taking a different perspective for customers picking out eyeglass frames and styles.

Rockit Optical Eyewear, which specializes in personalized and unique glasses, held its grand opening Sunday afternoon, with owner Josie Rodriguez saying she’s excited to grow her business in collaboration with the community.

Guests were greeted by an excited Rodriguez and the company's reptile mascot, Oscar the bearded dragon, with food and drinks provided for the event at the new brick-and-mortar store, on the second floor of the white brick building at 815 57 St.

Rodriguez said that she began the business shortly after a streak of unfortunate events in 2020, when her father passed away, she was carjacked and the pandemic began. Initially operated at the Kenosha Public Market and at RE:Vision art emporium on Sheridan Road, last November Rodriguez acquired the space for an in-person store.

Combining her long history of artistic creativity, including as a caricature artist at the Kenosha Public Market, and her 10 years of experience and training as an optician, Rodriguez said she found a way to run a business in her own unique way.

“I learned you can run companies very creatively,” Rodriguez said. “Art can be in everything. That includes glasses.”

Rodriguez described her glasses as “funky” and “unconventional,” ranging from “bougie” lenses to more economy-focused frames.

“I want a pair I can drop off the side of a boat,” Rodriguez said, “and also nice, more unique stuff that is affordable as well.”

Creativity and connections

The grand opening seemed to be a hit, with several dozen people strolling through the small store, looking over the wide collection of frames lining every wall. Many of them, previous customers and friends Rodriguez had made during her time as an optician, artist and vendor at the Public Market, were greeted with excitement and a hug.

Laura Belsky, operator of the Kenosha Public Market, dropped by with refreshments and to congratulate Rodriguez.

“She’s such a creative person,” Belsky said. “She and her husband are so energetic and positive and uplifting. I’m so thrilled for her.”

Customer Ricki Weiss, sporting a steam-punk inspired set of frames, said people never used to notice when he got a new pair.

“I love these glasses,” Weiss said. “For the last year, I’ve been to Chicago, Michigan and everywhere I go, people say ‘I love your glasses.'”

Rodriguez’s husband, Laurentiu Rodriguez, has acted as the handyman for Rodriguez's business, with his skills in IT, remodeling and carpentry helping them transform the space within three months into the bright and clean store front it is today.

“She inspires me so much,” Laurentiu said. “I didn’t know I had these things in me.”

Although Rockit Optical will continue its online presence, Rodriguez said the brick-and-mortar store was important both to her and her larger plans for the community.

“I’m just a people-person,” Rodriguez said. “There’s more benefit to having a place in our community you can go to.”

Rodriguez hopes her business can flexibly respond to the needs of the community. She said she wants to make Rockit Optical another destination for people to visit in Kenosha, a fun and friendly part of Downtown Kenosha’s community.

“I want it to be a place where the general public builds it with me,” Rodriguez said. “I really just want this to be a place where we’re building it together.”

More information on Rockit Optical Eyewear can be found on the company's Facebook page, or by calling 262-671-8989.

