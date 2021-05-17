Gurnee alloy tooling company relocating to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Zapp Tooling Alloys, Inc. (ZTA) is relocating its Gurnee, Ill., operations to Pleasant Prairie, the village announced on Monday. ZTA consists of a group of companies that operate worldwide and are involved in the steel production industry, supplying high-performance tooling alloys for various specialty markets.

In early May, Shawn Gilleran, agent for ZTA, submitted permit applications to occupy a 38,272-square-foot building located at 8100 100th St. in the LakeView Corporate Park. The company plans to employ eight workers at the Pleasant Prairie location, the village said in a release.

“I am delighted Zapp Tooling Alloys has selected the Village of Pleasant Prairie for their relocation project,” said Jean Werbie-Harris, the village's community development director. “The company is known for providing quality steel tooling solutions and will be an excellent addition to the local business community. I look forward to seeing the company get settled and thrive in its new location.”