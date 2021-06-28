Jockey International Inc. strikes deal to purchase Jack Andrea Building

Jockey International Inc. has reached an agreement to purchase the Jack Andrea building at 2401 60th Street in Kenosha’s Uptown neighborhood, the company announced Monday.
The building is across the street from Jockey headquarters.
Jack Andrea announced in January 2021 that the business would be temporarily closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are delighted that Jockey, our neighbor of over 100 years, is taking over our building,” said David Andrea. “Like us, their family is deeply rooted in this community and committed to our neighborhood. We know they will continue to be positive custodians of our home for the past 110 years. Our family feels grateful and blessed to have had the support of multiple generations of Kenoshans. It was truly a joy to go to work every day.”
Jack Andrea’s was founded in 1911 by Giacomo Andrea who set up shop in a piano crate selling tobacco and candies to men and women from the Vincent Springs factory. Years later, Giacomo opened the store and soda fountain. During the 110 years in business, four generations of the Andrea family have owned and operated the iconic store and café.
“Jack Andrea was a Kenosha institution and had been a wonderful neighbor to Jockey for decades,” said Mark Fedyk, Jockey president and COO. “Our employees regularly visited the store and café, as did many from the neighborhood, Kenosha and beyond. We know this was not an easy decision. It is very difficult to see a family-owned business — a staple in Kenosha’s business community for more than 110 years — close their doors.”
Plans for the building and store will be announced by Jockey at a later date.
“For Jockey, this is an investment in the Uptown neighborhood and Kenosha community, which has been our home for more than 120 years,” said Fedyk. “Our future plans for the property will continue to focus on serving families, uplifting the neighborhood, providing opportunities for the community and creating a place to gather and shop.”
Community outreach
The agreement to purchase the property is the latest effort by Jockey to invest in and support the Kenosha community and local families.
In April, the company announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha by supporting the youth and teen after-school education and enrichment programs with a monetary donation and new Jockey employee volunteer initiative.
In January, Jockey Being Family partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Racine/Kenosha to build more than 100 beds at Jockey headquarters for children in need in Racine and Kenosha.
Founded in 1876, Jockey International, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company with global headquarters in Kenosha. Started by the Rev. Samuel T. Cooper as a sock company to serve lumberjacks of the day, the company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world. Today, Jockey products are sold in more than 140 countries.