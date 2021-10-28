Jockey International named among best adoption-friendly workplaces in the nation for straight 4th year

Jockey International, Inc. is once again among the top 100 adoption friendly workplaces in the nation, an honor bestowed the company for the fourth consecutive year.
The a 145-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, announced Tuesday having been named again to the the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces List. The prominent list recognizes organizations with the most robust adoption benefit programs, according to a news release.
The 2021 list includes a diverse group of organizations representing 22 industries. Jockey comes in at No. 76 in the Top 100 list and No. 3 in the Retail category.
Support for adoption is a natural extension of Jockey values as a family-owned company and it is a natural reflection of its dedication to providing comfort to customers. Jockey supports employees looking to grow their families through adoption by offering a generous reimbursement program and up to six weeks of paid adoption leave.
Jockey’s corporate charitable initiative, Jockey Being Family Foundation, supports and strengthens adoptive families by providing funding to nonprofit organizations, helping them to provide critical post-adoption services on both local and national levels, thereby helping adoptive families stay together, forever. The Foundation believes every child deserves to grow up with a loving family in a "forever home," officials said.
“Jockey is extremely honored to be named to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s Top 100 List of Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces for the fourth year in a row,” said Debra S. Waller, chairman and CEO of Jockey and founder of Jockey Being Family. “Every day we work to ensure that adoptive families get the support they need and that starts with working parents across our company and foundation. Adoption is not an event, but a lifelong journey and we passionately provide adoption resources to employees to lend a helping hand at the beginning of that journey.”
Waller was adopted as an infant and started Jockey Being Family in 2005. Through her leadership, the foundation has assisted more than 350,000 families.
View the complete 2021 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list and other adoption resources for employers at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW. To learn more about Jockey Being Family, visit JockeyBeingFamily.com.