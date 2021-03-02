Jockey named official apparel partner of the PAC-12 Conference and PAC-12 Networks

Kenosha-based Jockey International Inc., announced it has been named the official apparel partner of the Pac-12 Conference and Pac-12 Networks – the conference’s wholly owned sports media company.
The Pac-12 Conference is a collegiate athletic conference that operates in the Western United States.
The partnership, a first for Jockey, will showcase the brand’s premium activewear and casualwear, while highlighting its commitment to comfort and quality.
The multi-year agreement makes Jockey the exclusive apparel partner for the Pac-12 broadcast team and on-air analysts; creates a robust digital media partnership; and provides venue signage and exposure. Other elements of the partnership include linear media integrations, social media initiatives and fan engagement.
“The opportunity to become the official apparel partner of the Pac-12 Conference and Networks is a unique opportunity to showcase Jockey as an innovative, premium apparel brand,” said Mark Fedyk, president and COO, Jockey. “The Pac-12 Conference and Networks are a great fit for Jockey, from the highly engaged alumni and student base to the prestigious schools and institutional values.”
“We are excited to welcome Jockey to the Pac-12 family,” said Steve Tseng, Pac-12 Networks executive vice president of integrated sales. “Jockey is an iconic American brand, and we look forward to working with them in support of our Pac-12 student-athletes and athletic programs.”
The partnership tips off March 4 at the four-day 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Las Vegas, followed by the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Championship March 10-13, also in Las Vegas.
Additionally, Jockey will be the official apparel partner for the Pac-12 Olympic Sports Championships.
On Friday, Jan. 15, — and happening again next week — volunteers with the Jockey Being Family Foundation, the charitable arm of Jockey International, were gathered in a tent outside the Jockey corporate headquarters, 2300 60th St., building beds for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a charity that provides beds for needy children.
The local has given away 600 beds in three years and has consistently had a waiting list.
