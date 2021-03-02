Jockey named official apparel partner of the PAC-12 Conference and PAC-12 Networks

Kenosha-based Jockey International Inc., announced it has been named the official apparel partner of the Pac-12 Conference and Pac-12 Networks – the conference’s wholly owned sports media company.

The Pac-12 Conference is a collegiate athletic conference that operates in the Western United States.

The partnership, a first for Jockey, will showcase the brand’s premium activewear and casualwear, while highlighting its commitment to comfort and quality.

The multi-year agreement makes Jockey the exclusive apparel partner for the Pac-12 broadcast team and on-air analysts; creates a robust digital media partnership; and provides venue signage and exposure. Other elements of the partnership include linear media integrations, social media initiatives and fan engagement.

“The opportunity to become the official apparel partner of the Pac-12 Conference and Networks is a unique opportunity to showcase Jockey as an innovative, premium apparel brand,” said Mark Fedyk, president and COO, Jockey. “The Pac-12 Conference and Networks are a great fit for Jockey, from the highly engaged alumni and student base to the prestigious schools and institutional values.”