Johnson Financial Group donates $300,000 to feed Wisconsin families

The Johnson Financial Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary by donating $300,000 in a partnership with three food bank organizations to help feed families throughout the state during the holidays.
Johnson is partnering with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, and Feed My People of Wisconsin.
A company spokesman said officials began planning in late October. They wanted to do something to help people within their service area. The donation was announced on Nov. 23 during a check presentation.
“Who would have imagined we would be facing a pandemic this year,” said Jim Popp president, and chief executive officer of Johnson Financial Group. “Our communities need help now, and these organizations will help us make sure that even the most vulnerable will have something during the holidays. We are honored to provide support and thankful for a 50-year tradition that has put our community first.”
Locally, the program will feed families in Kenosha and Racine counties. The donation will also help organizations that service Greater Milwaukee, the Green Bay and Appleton areas in the northeastern region, Dane County, the Janesville, and Fort Atkinson areas in south central Wisconsin. It also will help people in Barron, Sawyer, and Washburn counties in the northwestern region.
“More families than ever need this support, and we are grateful to Johnson Financial Group for stepping up at this time,” said Patti Habeck, president, and chief executive officer of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “This gift is particularly timely given the challenges our local communities are experiencing do to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we expect to provide nearly a million meals to Wisconsin families in need with this support.”
Feed America, the largest hunger relief organization in the state, collaborates with more than 400 hunger-relief programs, including food pantries, meal programs and shelters to provide more than 20 million meals annually to nearly 400,000 people across 35 counties in eastern Wisconsin.
Johnson is allocating $150,000 to the Feed America organization. Additionally, it helped Feed America launch its own donation program. During a one-day special event, Johnson said it would match any donation the organization received upo to $50,000.
Local impact
Feed America provides food for the following Kenosha County members:
Blessing Center Food Pantry
Interfaith Shalom Center
Journey Church
Mt. Hebron COGIC
Salvation Army
St Vincent de Paul
Victory Baptist Church
This year’s pandemic has put pressure on many families throughout the state. “As a result of the pandemic, more families than ever before are wondering where their next meal will come from. We are incredibly grateful to the Johnson Financial Group for this gift,” said Michelle Orge, president and chief executive officer of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “The food we are able to share as a result of their generosity provides a little certainty during an uncertain time.”
Racine-based Johnson Financial Group is a privately owned financial services company offering banking, insurance and wealth management through its Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth and Johnson Insurance Services subsidiaries.
