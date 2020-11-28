Johnson Financial Group donates $300,000 to feed Wisconsin families

The Johnson Financial Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary by donating $300,000 in a partnership with three food bank organizations to help feed families throughout the state during the holidays.

Johnson is partnering with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin, and Feed My People of Wisconsin.

A company spokesman said officials began planning in late October. They wanted to do something to help people within their service area. The donation was announced on Nov. 23 during a check presentation.

“Who would have imagined we would be facing a pandemic this year,” said Jim Popp president, and chief executive officer of Johnson Financial Group. “Our communities need help now, and these organizations will help us make sure that even the most vulnerable will have something during the holidays. We are honored to provide support and thankful for a 50-year tradition that has put our community first.”