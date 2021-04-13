 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KABA annual meeting notes that Kenosha County businesses overcame pandemic challenges
0 comments
alert top story
Kenosha Area Business Alliance

KABA annual meeting notes that Kenosha County businesses overcame pandemic challenges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KABA LOGO

Last year was like no other, but Kenosha County continued to grow as economic development projects went on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle told a virtual annual meeting audience Tuesday morning that major industrial projects progressed, business parks grew with new construction and financial recovery funds were awarded to small businesses.

Battle said businesses in the county overcame “headwinds” and continued on their path to “create a better and stronger community.” The audience listened from home or watched video presentations from three sites — Carthage College, Herzing University and Gateway Technical College.

Todd Battle

Battle

Battle also disclosed some financial results records on KABA’s 2020 Kenosha County economic development scorecard.

During the year, economic development financing more than tripled the original 2020 expectations of $3 million. New private investment, meanwhile, more than doubled the projected $100 million and jobs creation exceeded the projected 1,000 by 25 percent.

The highlights

During the meeting, Battle highlighted the completion of the Advocate Aurora Healthcare facility in Pleasant Prairie. He also talked about the site work in the Bristol Business Park, the expansion of Geneva Supply, the groundbreaking of Haribo in Pleasant Prairie and the relocation of Herzing University to the former Kenosha News building in Downtown Kenosha.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, Battle discussed the Kroger, Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Old Dominion Freight Line, Nosco and R+D Custom Automation developments and noted that Stabio North America and Advent Tool and Manufacturing are new additions to the Salem Business Park.

He also talked about how businesses were helped through financial recovery programs, including state and federal funds administered by KABA. In all, the programs helped 108 businesses. The programs included the Small Business Recovery Fund, the Wisconsin Economic Development Disaster Recovery Microloan Program and the CARES Act.

Honoring Kreuser

In a special tribute, KABA honored Jim Kreuser, who’s retiring as Kenosha County Executive after 14 years. Battle said Kreuser has been a strong, powerful partner with KABA, while Kreuser said KABA has made his job easier.

JIM KREUSER

Kreuser

“KABA was a value-added partner,” said Kreuser, who credited the organization for taking economic development out of the political arena. “It did a job that the county government could not do alone.”

The keynote speaker was Jon Roberts, a principal and business strategy adviser with TIP Strategies of Austin, Texas, who was joined by the firm’s president, Tracye McDaniel. They talked about the impact the pandemic made on health, climate and the social fabric of the country.

The Great Kindness Challenge is one week devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible on campus. Alicia Troxell's students at Tremper High School took on the challenge and showed Tremper and the world that KINDNESS MATTERS! In this activity, students painted life-size letters and invited staff members to the "I" in Kind.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Back to business — Let us tell your story
Business

Back to business — Let us tell your story

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Southeast Wisconsin, I am excited to announce the launch of our Back to Business initiative. This program provides the ultimate opportunity for our local businesses to tell their story, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print. As our local economy reemerges stronger than ever from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to partner with our local business community to build the future, one success story at a time. This program comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program and Stimulus programs, in which Lee Enterprises, owner of the Wisconn Valley Media Group, provided over $15,000,000 in advertising support to local business partners across the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert